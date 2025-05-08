Rondell Sheridan net worth: That's So Raven star's fortune explored as GoFundMe raises more than $45K for pancreatitis battle

Rondell Sheridan recently shared that he is dealing with pancreatitis and is getting treatment. He’s best known for playing Victor Baxter in That’s So Raven and has also directed short films. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated fortune is $500,000.

In a video posted through his Instagram handle on May 7, 2025, Rondell Sheridan said that he was not feeling well last month, following which he immediately visited the hospital. The Cousin Skeeter star disclosed that he returned home around two days later. He further stated:

“Immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge and was told it’s pancreatitis. Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery but… I was just for observation. My pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down.”

The Just for Laughs star mentioned that he had no idea that he wouldn’t be able to work for some time. Sheridan disclosed that he had already launched a GoFundMe page so that he could get help to pay the medical bills. Rondell Sheridan was also heard telling his followers:

“If you have anything that you could donate, I would gladly appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

The description of the fundraiser page, which was started by Isabel Beyoso, a close friend of Sheridan, featured all the details shared by Rondell in his clip. While the page aims to accumulate $35,000, donations worth $49,940 have been made until now.

Rondell Sheridan’s net worth: Films, TV shows, and other details explained

The Chicago, Illinois native’s flawless performances on screen have received praise from critics and audiences over the years. His career in the acting world has also been his source of income at the same time.

Rondell Sheridan improved his acting skills at the New York City-based Circle in the Square Theatre School, following his graduation from Marquette University. In an interview posted on the website of Minor Adjustments, he said that he was inspired by comedians such as George Carlin and Bill Cosby to establish his career in that field.

Rondell then developed a close relationship with a woman at his college. Notably, the latter was a stand-up comedian, and the duo visited multiple comedy clubs. Sheridan said in the conversation that he went to New York City after being advised by his friend, which helped him build a career in the entertainment industry. He further stated:

“In my early TV watching days, I was inspired by the father and son relationship on ‘The Courtship of Eddie’s Father.’ It seemed to be one of the few sincere relationships dealing with realistic situations on television, way ahead of it’s time.”

Rondell Sheridan’s journey began with a comedy film, The First Turn-On!, in 1983. He was then cast in a few more projects, including Deadtime Stories, Rites of Passage, Raise Your Voice, and If It Ain’t Broke, Break It!

However, his career took a different turn when Sheridan entered the small screen, starting with Stand Up America. He also created the NBC sitcom Minor Adjustments, where he portrayed Dr. Ron Aimes for around four years. Rondell additionally became famous for being featured as Andre Walker in the Nickelodeon series, Cousin Skeeter.

Rondell Sheridan was also a panelist on the game show Hollywood Squares. As mentioned, he has been a part of That’s So Raven for a long time and was seen as Victor Baxter for another time in the spin-off series, Cory in the House, followed by a similar show, Raven’s Home.

Other shows in his credits include Kenan & Kel, That’s Funny!, Touched by an Angel, Match Game, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and A Different World.

