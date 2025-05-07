Michael Pitt net worth: Fortune explored in wake of actor's arrest on grounds of assault and abuse

Actor Michael Pitt was taken into custody on May 2 on charges of s*xual abuse. According to the court documents obtained by the New York Post, the legal issue is associated with four incidents between 2020 and 2021 at the Boardwalk Empire star’s residence in Bushwick. The actor is known for his roles in shows such as Hannibal. As stated by Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune is estimated to be almost $6 million.

The legal documents listed the incidents based on which Michael Pitt was arrested, and the victim was alleged to be his ex-girlfriend, whose identity is yet to be made official. The Ghost in the Shell star had reportedly hit his partner with things such as a cement block in the past.

On another occasion, Pitt had allegedly used a cinderblock to assault his ex-girlfriend around four years ago and reportedly strangled the victim in August 2021, as per the New York Post. The outlet stated that the Murder by Numbers star has been charged with multiple counts of criminal s*x act alongside attempted assault and strangulation.

Speaking to TMZ, Michael Pitt’s attorney Jason Goldman expressed his disappointment that an individual who is an “accomplished professional” was arrested based on claims made by an “unhinged individual.” He further stated:

“In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed.”

TMZ stated that the Run with the Hunted star was additionally accused of forcible compulsion and had already denied the allegations against him, following an appearance in court after being arrested. Notably, Michael has already been released after posting a bail of $100,000.

Michael Pitt’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The West Orange, New Jersey native has built a huge fan following for his flawless performances on screen over the years. Apart from Pitt’s work on television, the box office collections of his films have also been his main source of income.

According to Backstage magazine, Michael Pitt developed an interest in acting when he was 9 years old and started creating stories by himself on different occasions. He initially worked as a bike messenger and had attended weekend classes at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts to improve his acting skills under Professor Bill Bartlett. Pitt recalled the experience of the same while speaking to the outlet in 2019 and stated:

“I think he ended up paying for me to go there. He basically taught me to get out there and start working as fast as possible.”

Michael Pitt’s journey began with the crime drama series Dellavantura in 1997. However, he became a popular face after appearing as John Coleridge in Finding Forrester. He had a recurring role as Henry Parker in Dawson’s Creek and had minor appearances in shows such as Law & Order, T Takes, and Lisey’s Story. The actor gained popularity among the audience for his performance as Jimmy Darmody in Boardwalk Empire, following which he was seen as Mason Verger in Hannibal. He was nominated at the Saturn Awards for his appearance in the latter.

Michael Pitt has many films in his credits, including The Yellow Bird, Rhinoceros Eyes, The Village, Seven Psychopaths, Macadam Stories, The Last Days of American Crime, Day of the Fight, Asphalt City, and Reptile.

