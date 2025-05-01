Steve Doocy net worth: Fortune explored as Fox & Friends host scales back role at Fox News

Steve Doocy has recently confirmed that he will discontinue as a full-time co-host of Fox & Friends for another role. Steve himself revealed the news during the latest broadcast of the show on May 1, 2025. According to Media ITE, the TV host would take on new duties on the same show.

Also known as Stephen James Doocy, he has been active as a reporter for many years and appeared as an anchor on stations such as CBS-TV and WCBS-TV. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Steve’s fortune is estimated to be around $11 million.

Steve Doocy disclosed in the new episode of Fox & Friends that he would shift to Florida and would work as a co-anchor for three days every week.

He said that he has spent many years traveling to New York City in the early morning hours, adding that he is not retiring or leaving the daily morning news and talk program. Stephen mentioned that he would remain the host, except that he is opting for a change after serving in the same position for many years. Steve Doocy further stated:

“Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, and a friend for over 30 years, and I have been trying to figure out what a guy who’s been getting up at 3:30 for two generations should do next. And Suzanne gave me a great option – to keep working on this show… just not every day.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Megan Albano, the executive VP of morning programming & program development at Fox News Media, responded to Stephen’s decision to serve a new role, saying that Doocy shares an “unmatched” relationship with the audience. Megan also said that they are now planning to bring Steve Doocy’s “trademark style” to multiple cities, as Doocy would continue speaking to popular personalities on the couch.

Steve Doocy’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Algona, Iowa native has become a popular face among the audience for his frequent television appearances. He has worked for multiple television stations and has received a salary of $4 million per year since he joined Fox News, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

The outlet reported that Steve Doocy completed his primary education at places such as Salina, followed by middle education at Wakefield and high school at Clay Center. Steve’s LinkedIn profile says that he later enrolled at the University of Kansas, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Apart from his work on television, Steve Doocy has written a few books, including The Mr. and Mrs. Happy Handbook, and is a recipient of multiple Emmy Awards and other accolades.

Stephen’s professional journey dates back to the time when he was a student at the University of Kansas, and he began working at a radio station called KJHK. He even hosted a show titled House Party during the ‘90s and later gained recognition for co-hosting another show, Wake Up America.

The Topeka Capital-Journal stated that Steve Doocy was previously employed at KTSB-TV, where he reported the weather. While moving between various cities, he had the opportunity to work for stations such as WOI, KAKE, and KMBC.

Furthermore, Stephen became a part of Fox News when it was formed and became famous when he began appearing alongside Elizabeth Hasselbeck and Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends. The show originally aired in 1998 and focuses on multiple segments addressing certain events, political analysis, and more.

