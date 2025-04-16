Wink Martindale net worth: Fortune explored as iconic game show host passes away

Legendary game show host and producer Wink Martindale died on April 15, 2025, at the age of 91. The circumstances leading to the television personality's demise have yet to be made official. However, a press release from the Nashville Publicity Group stated that Wink's wife, Sandra, was beside him, alongside other family members.

Martindale accumulated a considerable fan base over the years for presenting shows like Gambit and High Rollers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune was estimated to be $20 million.

Furthermore, netizens took to social media to express their grief over Wink Martindale's death. Music group The Modern Gentleman shared a Facebook post with a group photo featuring Wink and praised his work by writing:

"A true icon and class act in every sense of the word. We were honored to have worked with him and to connect a few times over the years and will always remember his kindness, warmth, and genuine support."

Musician Holly Norman also paid tribute on the same platform by sharing multiple pictures and recalled the time she and a few more people met and spoke to Wink Martindale last year. She wrote:

"We got his book and he autographed it, got to see him accept his music legends award that it displayed on Beale Street, got to see him drop the needle on the acetate of "That's All Right" during the proclamation and of course one of our favorite moments is when him and Tom Brown surprised us by popping in on one of our Facebook lives."

Wink Martindale’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Jackson, Tennessee, native became a popular face over the years for being featured on different TV shows. This also helped him to become the owner of a luxurious estate, where he resided with his wife, Sandra, for a long time.

Wink Martindale bought the Calabasas, California-based property in 1993 and paid $900,000 for the same, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The estate was sold for $2.16 million around five years ago, and the facilities included multiple bedrooms and a swimming pool.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wink's career dates back to the '50s, when he joined a radio station called WPLI. The station was operated by his former Sunday school teacher, and Martindale was only 17 when he began working there. Martindale was paid $25 per week, and he used to work the evening shift.

A few years later, he joined the Memphis-based radio station WHBQ, slowly making him famous among the general public. Before that, he worked on other stations like WTJS and WDXI. Wink Martindale also began establishing his career on television and hosted shows such as What's This Song and Gambit.

However, Wink's appearance on Tic-Tac-Dough contributed to his popularity, where he was seen for around seven years. He also worked as a television producer with shows like The Great Getaway Game. Martindale did not stop his hosting work at the same time and was involved in projects like Trivial Pursuit and Jumble.

He launched his YouTube channel ten years ago and has other shows in his credits, including The Bold and the Beautiful, where he made guest appearances. In addition, he was a part of several commercials on the small screen.

Apart from his wife Sandra, Wink Martindale is survived by his four children, Lisa, Lyn, Laura, and Eric, alongside his sister Geraldine.

