Heather Thomas net worth: Fortune explored as Fall Guy star opens up on how stalkers forced her to leave Hollywood

Actress Heather Thomas, who gained recognition for her performance as Jody Banks in The Fall Guy, has recently opened up about her experience of being stalked when she was active in the entertainment industry during the ‘90s.

Ad

Thomas appeared for an interview on the podcast Still Here Hollywood on March 17, 2025, where she revealed that she had to go through scary situations due to which she had to leave the film industry. She said during her conversation with host Steve Kmetko that she had also received a box of bullets alongside stolen funeral wreaths.

Heather Thomas – whose fortune is estimated to be around $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth – said that she was dealing with almost two stalkers in a week. She further stated:

Ad

Trending

“I always had a bodyguard in the house because that’s where I didn’t want to come home to a dark house. And I know I had one guy one night cut my screen in my bedroom and got in and I shot him and yeah, with rock salt and birdshot.”

Ad

Thomas also talked about how she loves acting since and added that although she left The Fall Guy at one point, she continued appearing in films.

Heather stated that the problem of stalkers started at the same time and added:

“I had tons of restraining orders. I had a guy. I had two little girls and a guy’s jumping on a gate with a giant buck knife, and yeah. In those days, I don’t know if this is true now but people would fixate you could be in a soap commercial. And they would fixate on you and there weren’t a lot of stalker laws.”

Ad

Heather Thomas net worth: Films and TV shows

The Greenwich, Connecticut native has been a part of many projects over the years. As mentioned, The Fall Guy made her a popular face among the public. Heather Thomas also had the opportunity to host a show titled Talking with a Giant, which aired on NBC.

She additionally pursued her passion for screenwriting at the same time and wrote multiple scripts back in 1997. A report by CNN in 2003 stated that Heather began exploring her acting skills during her days at UCLA.

Ad

Ad

Heather Thomas was married to attorney Skip Brittenham in the past and they were the co-hosts of a re-election event organized for Kamala Harris around two years ago, as per the Los Angeles Times. The event was reportedly able to accumulate funds around $500,000.

Apart from that, she provided donations of different amounts to a voting rights group called Fair Right, an anti-Republican organization called Really American PAC, and senators John Fetterman and Mark Kelly.

Ad

Although Heather is mostly known for her work in The Fall Guy, she made her acting debut in an episode of David Cassidy: Man Undercover in 1978. She was also seen as Tessa Clarke in the Seven Network miniseries, Flair. Her last TV show as an actress was Pointman, which aired in 1995.

Heather Thomas was nominated for a Gemini Award for Ford: The Man and the Machine as well. She had many other films in her credits, including Kiss of the Cobra and Red Blooded American Girl. She portrayed minor roles in shows such as Cover Up and P.S. I Luv U.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback