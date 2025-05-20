Who is Scott Adams? Cartoonist reveals he is suffering from the same cancer as Joe Biden

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Dilbert creator Scott Adams shared that he has prostate cancer. This comes shortly after former U.S. President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the same cancer, which has spread to his bones.

Ad

On Monday, during a Rumble Studio livestream of his show, Coffee with Scott Adams, Scott opened up about having prostate cancer and admitted that he does not have long to live.

"Some of you have already guessed, so this won't surprise you at all, but I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. So I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it. Well, longer than he's admitted having it. So my life expectancy is maybe this summer."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scott Adams further revealed that the disease is giving him a hard time.

"Now the disease is already intolerable, I can tell you that I don't have good days, so if you're wondering, 'Hey Scott, do you have any good days?' Nope, every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse."

He explained that the pain shifts to different parts of his body, and he has been using a walker to get around, adding, "So you know it's basically intolerable."

Ad

More about Scott Adams

As reported by North Jersey on May 19, 2025, the 67-year-old cartoonist created the 1989 comic strip Dilbert, which aimed to poke fun at office culture. However, the comic strip stopped running in major news outlets such as USA Today Network and the Washington Post, due to Scott Adams' racist remarks.

According to The Guardian, on 26 February 2023, Scott Adams called black Americans a "hate group" and asked white people to "get the hell away."

Ad

"So if you know nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people, according to this poll, not according to me. That's a hate group, and I don't want to have anything to do with them, and I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people," Adams said.

Ad

Ad

Apart from creating Dilbert, Scott Adams has authored books including The Dilbert Principle (1996), How to Fail at Almost Everything (2013), and Still Win Big (2013).

In recent years, the cartoonist has built a following of over 170k subscribers on his YouTube channel, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, where he discusses various social and political issues.

More about Joe Biden's diagnosis with prostate cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is seen on March 23, 2025, in New York City (Image via Getty)

On May 18, the Democrats' office released a statement revealing Former U.S President Joe Biden's diagnosis with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer, claiming that Biden, along with his family, has been "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Ad

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms."

The statement mentioned that the cancer has spread to his bones, and "appears" to be "hormone sensitive," which requires "active management."

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement added.

Ad

After the news of Biden's diagnosis surfaced online, many national leaders, including Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama, extended their best wishes to him.

On May 19, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Ad

Subsequently, Former U.S President Barack Obama took to X, recognizing Biden's past efforts in cancer treatments.

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

Ad

Joe Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed that she was "saddened" to hear the news of his diagnosis and labeled him a "fighter" in an X post on May 19.

Later, the same day, Biden took to Instagram to express gratitude for the outpouring of support.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Ad

Ad

Born on November 20, 1942, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. served as the 46th president of the United States from 2021 to 2025.

Read more: What is Joe Biden diagnosed with? Perez Hilton explains the former President's "gleason score of 9" cancer diagnosis

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More