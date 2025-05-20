Dilbert creator Scott Adams says he has the same prostate cancer as President Biden in health update

The creator of the newspaper comic strip Dilbert, Scott Adams, shared a somber health update. In an episode of his Real Coffee with Scott Adams YouTube show on Monday, May 19, 2025, the cartoonist revealed that he suffers from the same aggressive prostate cancer as the former US President Joe Biden.

However, unlike Biden, Adams said he doesn't have much longer to live. The 67-year-old said:

"I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones... My life expectancy may be this summer. I expect to be checking out of this domain sometime this summer."

Adams shared the health update after extending his "respect, compassion, and sympathy" for former President Biden and his family. For the unversed, news that Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer came out last Sunday via a statement from his personal office. The same statement said that his form of the disease "allows for effective management."

However, Scott Adams said he no longer has any good days. The cartoonist also talked about the struggles he continues to endure because of his cancer, calling the disease "already intolerable." With the progression of his cancer, he described his days as a "nightmare" and his nights as "even worse.

"I'm always in pain": Scott Adams shares aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis

Scott Adams, who mentioned that he has been using a walker for the last couple of months, went on to detail his struggles with prostate cancer. While he still has mobility at certain times of the day, it hasn't been an easy journey. He said:

"I do have the ability to kind of get up for this part of the day, but I am in pain, and I'm always in pain."

He further detailed that the pain he experiences moves around and affects different parts of his body. Scott Adams also acknowledged that he might have shocked fans and colleagues with his cancer diagnosis, but it's not a new thing for him. He said he has had some time to process the news and ensure that his affairs are in order.

Adams also shared the conundrum of dying from the same form of cancer that he has, saying:

"If you had to pick a way to die, this one's really painful, like really, really painful. But it's also kind of good that it gives you enough time while your brain is still working to wrap things up."

He called it civilized that he knows how long he has left to say goodbyes to loved ones, put his affairs together, and do everything he needs to do. The cartoonist also acknowledged keeping the cancer diagnosis private, saying that he didn't want people to think of him differently.

Scott Adams is best known for creating the comic strip Dilbert

Scott Adams created Dilbert in 1989, a comic strip that poked fun at office culture until the 2020s. However, in 2023, USA Today Network, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and other major newspapers dropped Dilbert because of Adams' alleged racist remarks.

It came after he reportedly ranted during a livestream on his YouTube channel in February 2023, leading to his comic distributors cutting ties with him. In one of his rants, Adams said:

"The best advice I would give to white people is to get the h*ll away from Black people. Just get the f**k away."

According to CBS News, the cartoonist went to YouTube to defend himself shortly after losing his business. He also revealed that he was likely to lose 80% of his income after newspapers pulled out of Dilbert.

Before the scandal, Scott Adams' Dilbert was featured in around 2,000 newspapers across 65 countries and was available in 25 languages per NPR.

