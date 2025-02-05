Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Isabella Strahan is the daughter of TV host and former NFL star Michael Strahan. She was only beginning college when her life was upturned. In January 2024, Isabella shared on Good Morning America that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2023. She was then headed to emergency surgery and subsequent months of intense treatment.

Her journey will now be presented in a one-hour documentary, titled Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer, on ABC on February 5, 2025, at 10:02 pm ET. The film shows her difficult moments from when she was first diagnosed to recovering and returning to college, while she received constant support from her loved ones.

Release date and time, and platforms to watch Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer

The documentary Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer will premiere on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:02 pm ET on ABC.

Region Date Time Eastern Time (ET) February 5, 2025 10:02 PM Central Time (CT) February 5, 2025 9:02 PM Mountain Time (MT) February 5, 2025 8:02 PM Pacific Time (PT) February 5, 2025 7:02 PM India Standard Time (IST) February 6, 2025 8:32 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 6, 2025 3:02 AM

The documentary can be viewed on ABC by tuning into a local cable or satellite provider. In addition, ABC is available through Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV, allowing for a live feed of the channel in select regions.

Furthermore, it will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting February 6, 2025. For interested viewers, Hulu offers various subscription plans, including:

Ad-Supported Plan: $9.99/month

$9.99/month Ad-Free Plan: $18.99/month

$18.99/month Hulu + Live TV (with Disney+ and ESPN+) (With Ads): $82.99/month

Disney+ subscribers can access the documentary through any of the following packages:

Basic Plan (with ads): $9.99/month

$9.99/month Premium Plan (ad-free): $15.99/month

$15.99/month Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+: Starting at $16.99/month

What is the documentary about?

The documentary revisits Isabella's fight with medulloblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer found in children and young adults. In her January 2024 appearance, Isabella shared that she began experiencing what appeared to be minor symptoms: headaches and nausea as well as difficulty in walking when she was a freshman.

Her condition turned worse, as the 4-centimeter tumor was found inside her cerebellum, the part of the brain where balance and coordination are processed.

She started multiple surgeries and an intensive treatment regimen, which included chemotherapy and radiation therapy at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.

Isabella also chronicled the whole journey via a series of vlogs on YouTube to spread awareness and build solidarity among many patients facing battles like hers, relating the horrors of brain cancer treatment, little victories, and even setbacks.

In June 2024, she received life-changing news—Isabella was declared cancer-free. Furthermore, by August 2024, she had returned to USC to continue her studies with an entirely new lens on life.

Who is in the cast of Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer?

There are many key family members and doctors on the Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer cast, who share experiences in Isabella's journey with her cancer. Meanwhile, Isabella Strahan herself shares her struggle with medulloblastoma.

Michael Strahan, Isabella's father and the co-anchor for Good Morning America, also provides insight and reflects on how he felt at his daughter's diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, Jean Muggli, Isabella's mom, talks about how she felt while supporting a loved one who was battling cancer.

Sophia Strahan, Isabel's twin sister, shares her own experience about the struggles they went through together with Isabella's disease. Furthermore, besides the family members, the doctors who managed the treatment of Isabella also share their insights in the one-hour special.

Watch Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer on February 5 on ABC.

