"I'm halfway done with chemo": Isabella Strahan shares promising update about her brain tumor diagnosis

Youtuber Isabella Strahan, 19, took to her YouTube channel on April 10 to give an update on her Medulloblastoma battle, a type of brain tumor. Isabella Strahan explained that instead of six rounds of chemotherapy, she would have to go through only four.

"My doctor just called me and told me I only have to do two more rounds of chemotherapy, and it's like the biggest thing. I'm so happy. These are happy tears. It's not even considering crying when it's happy tears."

She added:

"I'm halfway there, I'm halfway done with chemo," she said with a smile. "And it just makes me really happy. I'm been praying that I'd only have to do four rounds. Now I can't be even a little bit sad. Because I can do it."

She added that she'll be done with the four rounds by May.

"So I'll be done in May and I can kind of try to have a summer to feel better."

Isabella Strahan is football player Michael Strahan's daughter and has been documenting her health journey on YouTube after having an emergency surgery in October 28.

Exploring Isabella Strahan's battle against Medulloblastoma

In an interview with her father, Michael Strahan, on Good Morning America on January 11, Isabella Strahan opened up about her battle against Medulloblastoma, explaining the condition.

She underwent an emergency surgery in October 27 in Cedars-Sinai after learning about the condition.While talking about her experience of getting diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a kind of brain tumor, Isabella said:

"You just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing."

In a YouTube vlog on January 11, Isabella explained that she first experienced symptoms like headaches, and nausea, in October 1, 2023.

"The end of September I had headaches, not like headaches I was dizzy. The biggest one is I couldn't walk in a straight line."

Isabella celebrated her 19th birthday on October 19 by having a brain tumor removed.

In a February vlog, Isabella took to YouTube, explaining how doctors placed a chemotherapy port in her chest to draw blood and administer treatments.

"I'm getting my port placed today, which is a device that goes on your chest for administering chemo, getting my blood drawn, all that fun stuff. I'm not excited."

In a March video, she posted a video of getting her chemo port cleaned and going back home after three to four days. However, the model had to return to the hospital less than 12 hours later after getting a fever.

"I catfished everyone. We left hospital after three or four days and now we're back less than 12 hours later because I have a fever again. I got a fever of 102 and had to come back in. So we're trying to figure out what's wrong but no one can find out what's wrong."

Isabella explained it was the "worst fever" she has ever had and had a really bad headache. The model could barely walk. Michael, while addressing the event on Good Morning America in March, revealed that his daughter had experienced side affects. He also said it's tough to see her go through it.

Isabella Strahan is best known as one of Michael Strahan's four children. She has a twin sister, Sophia Strahan, and launched her modeling career at the Sherri Hill Fashion Show in April 2022. She graduated from high school in June 2022 and is a student at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

She played volleyball and rode horses during high school and also received a New York History Day Award by the Brooklyn Public Library in 2021 for creating a website about the last American slave ship.