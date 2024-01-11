Who is Isabella Strahan? All about Michael Strahan's daughter after she reveals her brain cancer battle

The model, Isabella Strahan, and her father, NFL player-turned-TV personality, Michael Strahan, opened up about her health in a segment aired on Good Morning America on January 11, 2024. Isabella Strahan is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a common malignant tumor arising in the cerebellum located at the base of the skull.

While talking about her condition, the model revealed that she learned about it in late October and underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai to remove the mass on October 27, a day before she turned 19. She said:

"I am feeling good. Not too bad. That's (chemotherapy) my next step. I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over. I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing."

Talking about the first time she experienced the symptoms, she said:

"I didn't notice anything was off' till probably like October 1. That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight. I thought I had vertigo."

In the show, when discussing his daughter, Michael Strahan called himself "the luckiest man in the world" for having an amazing daughter. He added that he knows she's going through it and believes she will crush it.

Who is Isabella Strahan? Details explored

Isabella Strahan is one of Michael Strahan's four children. As per People, Isabella spent her childhood splitting her time between North Carolina and North Dakota and has a twin sister, Sophia Strahan. In 2016, Strahan told People:

"The twins live a crazy life. One time they flew out to D.C. and interviewed the First Lady for GMA. Then the next day, their mom was sending me a video of them riding horses and splashing around in a muddy corn field."

While speaking to New York Family, Strahan revealed that Isabella is the calmer twin. He said:

"I'd say she's more playful, very chill, never gets upset or fired up. She's very 'it is what it is.'"

Isabella Strahan attended high school in New York City, where she played volleyball and rode horses in her free time. She was named a New York City History Day Award winner by the Brooklyn Public Library in 2021 for a website she created about the last American slave ship.

In high school, Isabella also launched her modeling career and made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill Fashion Show in April 2022. She is signed to Women 360 Management, New York. Isabella Strahan graduated in June 2022 and began her freshman year at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

However, her college career was put on hold when she got diagnosed with medulloblastoma and had to undergo emergency surgery.

In December, Michael Strahan opened up about his daughters growing up and starting the next chapter of their lives. He said that he can't wait for them to go to college, which is bittersweet. He added that he will miss his kids when they're gone.