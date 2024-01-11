What happened to Michael Strahan's daughter? NFL icon's family reveals heartbreaking diagnosis

Michael Strahan is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a New York Giants icon. The legendary defensive end is a dotting father to four children. Recently, news came out that Strahan's daughter, Isabella, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Reports say that she's battling a malignant brain tumor called medulloblastoma.

According to ABC News, Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in late October. That came barely a month after the college student began experiencing headaches while beginning her first year at USC, Los Angeles.

Isabella is courageously fighting the tumor, and her family is giving her a lot of support during such a trying time.

Who is Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella Strahan?

Isabella Strahan is the daughter of NFL icon Michael Strahan and his second wife, Jean Muggli. Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, were born on Oct. 28, 2004.

Isabella had a mobile childhood, splitting her time between North Dakota and North Carolina. She attended high school in New York City, where she rode horses and played volleyball. She was a stellar student, winning a prestigious New York City History Day Award for a website she made about the last American slave ship.

Isabella Strahan is also a model, starting her modeling career at the Sherri Hill fashion show in April 2022. Her dad was in attendance and documented the moment on Instagram. She graduated high school in June last year, a big deal for the Strahan household.

Michael Strahan's NFL legacy

Michael Strahan is one of the greatest defensive ends of his era and is an indisputable New York Giants legend. He was a key contributor to the Giants' Super Bowl XLII win, where the team shocked Bill Belichick's New England Patriots.

Strahan holds the NFL single-season quarterback sacks record alongside the legendary T. J. Watt. Strahan's No. 92 jersey is retired by the New York Giants, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

After retiring from the league, Strahan is now a full-time analyst working for FOX, ABC and is a staple of NFL television.