"It was the craziest thing" - Julie Chrisley breaks silence after Trump pardon and prison release

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley recently addressed her pardon for the first time since her release from prison. In a preview for a Saturday, June 28, episode of FOX News Channel's My View with Lara Trump, Julie revealed her reaction to learning that President Trump had granted her and her husband, Todd Chrisley, full pardons.

In the promo, Julie Chrisley detailed her reaction to the exact moment her daughter, Savannah, informed her of the pardon. Noting that she was on a call with Savannah, she explained:

"I just started busting out crying. And everyone was looking around and then I just hung up. I was so nervous, I just hung up. It was the craziest thing."

Todd and Julie Chrisley with their family - Source: Getty

Todd and Julie had been found guilty of multi-million dollar tax evasion and wire fraud in 2022. Todd received a twelve-year sentence, and Julie was given seven. Following an unsuccessful appeal last September (for a reduced prison sentence for Julie), Savannah turned to Trump for help.

Todd and Julie Chrisley rose to fame starring in the USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best

The one-minute promo for My View with Lara Trump saw Todd and Julie Chrisley alongside their children, Savannah and Grayson. The family was all smiles as Julie explained that when she found out she was in prison, everyone was looking at her. She continued:

"Unfortunately most of the news that you get in prison is bad news, you know? So they're like, 'Are you okay?' I'm like, 'I'AM. I'm GETTING OUT OF HERE.'"

Elsewhere in the preview, Todd, too, shared how he found out about his release. He explained that he was walking when a guy stopped him to deliver the news. At the time, he responded with a "Yeah, okay" and continued. Highlighting his shock, he continued:

"When I went into my dorm, one of the guys, the COs, he came by and he goes, 'Are you good?' And I said, 'As good as I can be.' And he said, 'Todd, you just got pardoned.' They sent me down here to make sure you're okay."

Todd continued to express his gratitude to President Trump, stating he believed God "touched" his heart.

The official Instagram page for My View with Lara Trump shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set. It is worth noting that Savannah previously appeared on Lara Trump's (May 2025) show to advocate for her parents' release.

Todd and Julie Chrisley rose to fame starring in the USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best. The series chronicled the lives of the property tycoon couple and their children.

Following their pardon, Todd made a quick return to the limelight. He held a press conference in Nashville alongside his daughter just two days after his release. At the time, he thanked everyone for their support in his fight against the disease. He went on to express his pride at Savannah's efforts to get them pardoned.

He also addressed Julie Chrisley's absence at the conference, stating she was home with their daughter Chloe. Chloe is the biological daughter of Todd's son, Kyle, with his first wife. He and Julie adopted her in 2016. Elsewhere, during the press conference, he called Julie his "best friend," adding:

"It was great to be home. No matter where that is, as long as she's there, it's home."

Julie Chrisley has been photographed out and about in Nashville since her release, but has otherwise stayed out of the public eye, making no public comments.

Earlier this month, Savannah, in her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, revealed that her parent would make an appearance on the show. She also added that they would relaunch their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, which had gone on hiatus since their arrest.

Lara Trump's interview with the Chrisley family is set to air on Saturday, June 28.

