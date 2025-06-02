"I was never too good to ask" — Savannah Chrisley addresses rumors she "slept" with someone for parents Todd and Julie's pardon

Savannah Chrisley is putting rumors to rest surrounding her parents Todd and Julie's recent pardon. The reality TV star joined her father at a press conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, May 30, 2025, to address claims that she "slept" with someone to secure the release.

President Donald Trump granted a pardon to Todd and Julie Chrisley last week. The couple had been found guilty of tax evasion and wire fraud in 2022. Todd received 12 years in prison, while Julie received a seven-year sentence.

Savannah described the speculation that she paid or slept with someone for the pardon as one of the "biggest misconception(s)" circulating right now. Recalling the countless hours and money she spent flying to Washington, D.C., Savannah said:

"I fought hard, and I was exhausted, and I begged for meetings. I was never too good to ask."

She went on to explain that there were times that she didn't even have a "meeting scheduled" but hoped "to be in the right room at the right time and meet the right people."

"I had to fight, and I was relentless" — Savannah Chrisley about her celebrity status or money not giving her the "upper hand" with her parents' pardon

During Friday's press conference, Savannah Chrisley asserted that her celebrity status or money didn't help her get an "upper hand," stating:

"That's the thing, is people think, ‘Oh, you're a celebrity, you're white, you have money.’ That we got an upper hand, and we didn't. I had to fight, and I was relentless, and that's how it happened."

Todd Chrisley admitted that he "didn't know" how much their fame may have helped in obtaining the pardon but said he could "understand" why people thought it was the case.

He went on to express pride in Savannah’s efforts toward their release. However, he added that he was skeptical, as many people are "told no," stating:

"Being in the prison system, anyone that says that it's a fair shake, it's not."

Todd elaborated that he saw "young African American males" not being treated the "same." He added that they were denied "programming" and "access" to things he was provided. He also asserted that he was wrongly convicted.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Todd and Savannah Chrisley addressed getting back to television after the pardon. As a family, the Chrisleys starred in the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, which chronicled their everyday lives. The show was canceled in 2023 following Todd and Julie's conviction.

Since then, their children (Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe, and Nanny Faye) have been filming a new Lifetime docuseries chronicling their lives in the absence of Todd and Julie.

The Chrisley patriarch revealed that he and his wife "started filming literally the night that (they) got home." Savannah Chrisley added:

"As soon as we got home, so I think with this new series, you will see the first time he and mom see each other for the first time."

Expressing her excitement, she continued to explain that they had "wrapped filming" when they received Donald Trump's call on May 27 about the pardon, and thus they "picked right back up."

In an interview with People magazine on Friday, Savannah Chrisley expressed her delight at having her parents home. She told the magazine it felt unreal and "absolutely insane." The reality star noted that she was "grateful," adding:

"Everything’s a whirlwind right now, and it’s kind of hard to live a normal life with how things are right now, but we’ll get there."

Savannah Chrisley also elaborated on her family adjusting to the new normal, stating that her parents were in "shock" and it was "a lot" for them. She added that Todd and Julie were "enjoying" themselves and they were spending time together as a family right now. However, she added that her parents would discuss their "feelings and emotions" when they felt "ready."

Savannah also explained that her parents' struggle "opened (her) eyes" to the broken prison system, adding that she and her parents were committed to helping those in prison.

