Where were Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley serving their sentences? Couple reunite after prison release following Trump’s pardon

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have reunited after two years apart. On May 29, 2025, their daughter Savannah Chrisley announced the news via her Instagram story.

In November 2022, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19-year prison sentence after the jury found them guilty of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

In January 2023, Todd Chrisley began serving a 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, Florida, while Julie was sent to the Federal Medical Center, Lexington, to serve a 7-year sentence.

As reported by People on May 27, 2025, President Donald Trump granted a pardon to both Todd and Julie Chrisley. Trump reportedly called Savannah Chrisley to deliver the news and offer his well wishes. The following day, the two were released from prison.

"It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow... I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good luck," Trump stated.

That same day, Savannah Chrisley released a statement thanking the president for the pardon and "restoring" her family. She also stated that she fought for her parents' release, and the administration reviewed the proof and facts, standing up for what was right.

"For the past two and a half years, I've done everything in my power to fight for my parents' freedom and bring them home. This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family. This administration does not hand out favors. It examines the facts and stands up for what is right," Savannah Chrisley stated.

Savannah Chrisley opened up about the struggles she had to face after the imprisonment of Julie and Todd Chrisley

In February 2025, Savannah Chrisley gave an exclusive interview to People. She told the media outlet that after her parents' imprisonment, she had to take care of her two younger siblings, Chloe, 12, and Grayson, 18, as the 25-year-old podcaster became their legal guardian.

Chrisley said that the expenses took a toll on her, however, she kept a smile on her face and continued to fight for her parents' freedom.

"I wasn't expecting to get two kids. So, between that, legal expenses to fight for my parents, I am just like anyone else out here. Sure, I put a smile on my face. I look the part, I play the part. But it doesn't mean I actually am the part. You fake it till you make it. That's the world that we live in," she stated.

For the unversed, Todd Chrisley has three kids with his current wife, Julie: Savannah, Chase, and Grayson. He has Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. Chloe Chrisley is Kyle's biological daughter. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley officially adopted her in 2016 due to Kyle's substance abuse.

Savannah told the outlet that she had to work multiple jobs to take care of the finances. She stated that she struggled like everyone else.

"I've had to work multiple jobs. I sell houses. I do podcasting. I do social media influencing. I do anything that comes my way. I'm no better than anyone else out here, to have to struggle. And I am not lazy. I know that I have two kids to provide for, and I know I have two parents that I need to get home," the influencer stated.

Todd Chrisley and his family were on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, which aired from 2014 to 2023. As reported by Variety on March 21, 2025, the family will release their Lifetime docuseries.

The untitled docuseries will be released this year and will follow the Chrisley family's struggles after Todd Chrisley and his wife went to prison.

