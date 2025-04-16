What did Savannah Chrisley say about Lindsay Shiver? Influencer blames Robert Shiver’s ex-wife for her split with the former athlete

Influencer Savannah Chrisley announced on her April 15 episode of her podcast that she and her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, have separated. According to People magazine's report dated April 14, the two started dating in August 2023.

In her podcast titled Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she shared that they broke up on March 6, and she needed time to address it as she wanted to grieve first. Chrisley also said that she wanted to be with Shiver, a former football player, for the rest of her life.

"So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I'm keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life,

According to Us Weekly's report dated April 15, 2025, Robert and his ex-wife, Lindsay Shiver, filed for divorce in April 2023 after 13 years of marriage. In August 2023, Lindsay was arrested in Abaco, Bahamas, for allegedly plotting to murder Robert Shiver.

Savannah Chrisley criticized Shiver's ex-wife, Lindsay, in the latest episode, accusing her of causing their breakup. The 27-year-old stated that she would never forgive Lindsay, adding:

"I don't wanna give her the notoriety that she has so badly been seeking, but I feel like that's the only way to go. I don't think I will ever forgive her for what she has put Robert and the boys through. I don't believe that Robert and I would be where we were at today if she wouldn't have caused so much mass destruction."

What else did Savannah Chrisley say about Robert Shiver's ex-wife, Lindsay?

Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of TV personality Todd Chrisley, claimed that while men get most of the blame during breakups, in Shiver's case, his ex-wife was reportedly the one causing "destruction." The influencer accused Lindsay of allegedly destroying Shiver.

"I feel like men always get the bad rap in relationships. It’s always, 'Men do this, that, whatever.' Well, we, as women, can also cause a lot of destruction along the way. It’s just the truth of the matter. And that’s what she did. She caused a lot of destruction, and she absolutely destroyed a great man," she said.

Savannah Chrisley attends the 2024 Republican National Convention in Wisconsin (Image via Getty)

For the unversed, The New York Post reported on April 16 that after Lindsay's arrest along with her partner Terrance Bethel and the alleged hitman Faron Newbold Jr., she was bailed out. She also denied the murder-for-hire accusation. Lindsay moved to the U.S. from the Bahamas this year.

Savannah Chrisley stated that Robert's ex-wife seemingly tried to get Chrisley away from him and three kids, and tried to "destroy" everything.

"It’s like she wanted to destroy everything in [Robert's] path, her path, everyone. There was never a sense of care for another individual except for herself... She didn’t want me in the picture. There was a time to where she tried to get the courts to say I wasn’t allowed around the children," she said.

According to The New York Post's report, Lindsay Shiver's trial will begin in August 2025.

