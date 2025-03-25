What does Ashton Hall do for a living? Inside viral 4 am influencer's meteoric rise to fame

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall is going viral on social media for his elaborate 4 am morning routine. The content creator has over 520,000 followers on his X account (@tipsformenx), nearly 4.8 million on TikTok, and almost 9 million on Instagram.

According to a report from FandomWire, Ashton Hall is a former football player who has transitioned into a fitness influencer, personal coach, entrepreneur, and motivational content creator on YouTube, where he boasts more than 2.9 million subscribers.

Hall's video from February 8 went viral last week. In it, he is seen waking up at 4 am, working out, journaling, swimming, working, and more. This elaborate morning routine has driven his meteoric rise to fame, as netizens are now discussing and humorously recreating it.

Ashton Hall on content creation and his diet

According to a report by The Sun, Ashton Hall is a former football player who was a running back at First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Florida. The Ravens signed him in 2010, but the team eventually let him go.

In November 2022, Hall sat down for an interview with The Ritz Herald. When asked about his days in football and his diet at the time, the fitness influencer mentioned that he used to have ice cream before practice. He noted that his lifestyle and eating habits improved tremendously after his football career as he did further research.

"I used to have ice cream before practice and not think twice about it. Mostly because I didn’t think it really mattered. After I stopped playing football and started living a healthier lifestyle, I started keeping track of my macros. I studied and researched what different foods and multivitamins would do for me, and from there, it was like night and day," he said.

While discussing the pandemic and its impact on his job as a fitness trainer at a well-known gym in LA, Hall noted that he and the other gym trainers lost their jobs in 2020. He mentioned that he quickly transitioned to content creation since his fans were eager to learn about his fitness routine and overall journey.

"We all lost our jobs as a result of the outbreak in Florida when I was there for eight months. So, I just decided to launch an online training platform. I immediately began uploading videos everywhere. You see, my fans appreciated the inspiration, they adored my athletic journey, and they wished they knew what I did to get to where I’m at," he said.

In the interview, Ashton Hall claimed that his success was due to him never taking a break for the first year and a half. The 29-year-old influencer stated that trial and error helps with learning. He said,

"I did post every day for a year and a half without taking a break, which is why our content gained traction. I didn’t take a single day off, practically. I took the next day off when we reached a million followers, but I’m mentioning that because everything you do every day will require you to learn via trial and error."

For the unversed, Ashton Hall reuploaded his February 8 morning routine video on his X account on March 20. The video went viral, garnering 717,000 views, 212 million likes and 76,000 reposts.

