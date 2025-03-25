"The joke officially died" - Netizens react to MrBeast's take on Ashton Hall's viral morning routine

After fitness influencer Ashton Hall’s morning routine videos went viral, YouTube star MrBeast joined in, poking fun at Hall in a March 24, 2025, X post. He shared a screenshot of his phone, showing a "Personal Assistant" instructing him to do bizarre tasks like diving into a pool and rubbing a banana peel on his face. The post is captioned:

Ad

“I accidentally slept in and missed my morning routine..”

Expand Tweet

Ad

For context, Hall's March 24 routine demonstrate his methodical lifestyle, which includes rigorous schedules for work, exercise, and food, like like diving into a pool or rubbing a banana peel.

Now, once MrBeast's X post went viral, it garnered netizens' reactions, who mostly criticised him for the whole thing. One even referred to Hall’s viral routine and advised MrBeast that the joke officially died and it's not funny anymore.

“The joke officially died,” wrote one user.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also reacted similarly as one addressed MrBeast and said that having a “Personal Assistant is not a flex,” while another one also stated that he ruined the joke.

“You ruin every joke on the internet,” wrote another X user.

“Having someone in your phone as Personal Assistant is not a flex,” criticised one user.

“You put him in the phone underneath personal assistant? Poor guy doesn’t even have a name,” pointed out one user.

Ad

Others also echoed the sentiment, however they mostly sounded confused as one asked if MrBeast was making fun of someone, while another one posed the same question and asked others to explain the joke to them.

“Don’t ruin the joke, man stay away,” advised one user.

“What is he talking about? Is he making someone's fun?” asked one confused X user.

“I missed all this and my timeline is full of it, can someone explain?” asked another one.

Ad

MrBeast seemingly made fun of Ashton Hall's viral ice water morning ritual

MrBeast recently joined the viral trend of dunking faces in ice water. This happened after the fitness influencer Ashton Hall's ice water morning ritual went viral on Monday, March 24.

In the video captioned "The Morning Routine That Changed My Life: 3:50 AM to 9:30 AM", Hall can be seen tearing a piece of tape off his lips. Then he brushed his teeth and poured water from a blue Saratoga bottle into a cup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After drinking it, he stepped out onto his balcony. Following that, he proceeded with several exercises. After writing something in a journal and watching something on his phone from 4 to 4.20 a.m., he dipped his face again.

Then, after working out at the gym starting at 6 am and being home by 7:30 am, the next step was swimming. Following that, at about 8.20 am, he took a bath, washed his face, ate a banana, massaged his face with the banana peel, washed his face again, dressed in formal attire, and plunged his face in the ice water once again at about 9 am.

Ad

Then, at 9.15 a.m., he sat down with some breakfast. Now, after this became popular, in his post on X parodying this trend, MrBeast posted a screenshot of multiple iMessage notifications from his "personal assistant" asking him to "dive in the pool" or dump his face in ice water.

Ad

It further notified MrBeast to:

"HELLO??.. JIMMY ARE YOU AWAKE??.. Now let's get it to at least 10,000. Quickly take a dive in the pool, please! QUICK!!... Please stand on the balcony for an hour. Wake up!!"

The joke here is that Donaldson missed a bunch of messages from his assistant because he overslept.

On the other hand, as per the Independent’s March 24 report, over 40 million people have watched Hall's morning routine on YouTube. As a result, it has had a significant impact on the Saratoga Water firm in recent weeks. Due to the influencer's ice water routine, Google searches reportedly increased by 1,379 percent after the video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback