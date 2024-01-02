Why did Mr. Beast reject Elon Musk’s request to upload videos on X? Internet left divided over the YouTuber’s tweet

Elon Musk's most recent attempt to persuade the most popular YouTuber in the world to join his platform was quickly rejected. The most popular YouTuber, Mr Beast, turned down the businessman's request to post his viral videos to X. He further stated that the social media platform wouldn't bring in "a fraction" of the money the mogul makes from the Google-owned platform.

The YouTuber also claimed that the money was absurd. The reason behind the rejection was Mr. Beast's conviction that X would fall short of YouTube, which is owned by Google, in revenue generation, even if Elon Musk had grand plans to create a one-stop app.

This entire feud spanked the reaction of the netizens. When Mr. Beast himself uploaded a status on X (formerly known as Twitter), the news of the disagreement went viral. However, this entire thing left the internet users divided. Some supported Mr. Beast in his decision, while others think Elon Musk was right.

Social media users left divided over Mr Beast’s rejection of Elon Musk’s request

Netizens have mixed reaction regarding the entire thing (Image via Facebook / MrBeast / MR X)

Renowned YouTube sensation Mr. Beast has turned down Elon Musk's invitation to post his immensely famous videos on the tech mogul's social media network. It was a clear rejection of the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) that Musk owns.

According to Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, the website of the wealthiest individual on the planet pales in comparison when it comes to generating revenue, especially when compared to the immense earnings of YouTube. He mentioned:

“My videos cost millions to make, and even if they got a billion views on X, it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it,” Donaldson responded to Elon Musk

On Saturday, December 30, he uploaded his latest video for my 224 million subscribers. The 25-year-old online sensation then announced to his X followers with a post that said:

“I uploaded, go watch or I’ll drop kick you.”

The 25-year-old Mr. Beast released his most recent video to his enormous YouTube fan base last weekend. Even with the hype, DogeDesigner, an X user, encouraged him to think about posting to the site as well. Musk himself added his voice, saying he wanted to make X the "everything app."

This entire online battle garnered the interest of the fans and the netizens. They took to the comment section of Mr Beasts’ post, which he uploaded, voicing his opinion regarding the same, and expressed their opinion. However, it mainly was divided. Some sided others with Musk in this case.

However, others supported Mr. Beast.

James Stephen Donaldson is an American YouTuber and internet celebrity, better known online as MrBeast. He is well-known for his high-production value, fast-paced videos with intricate tasks and great prizes. He is the most subscribed person on YouTube. Furthermore, he also has the second most subscribed channel overall. His channel has over 220 million subscribers.

He was listed as one of the 100 most influential persons in the world by Time in 2023. He was also listed as the top-paid YouTube creator for 2022 on Forbes. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is $100 million.

On the other hand, Elon Musk is an investor and businessman. Among other things, he owns X. He is also the CEO, chief technology officer, chairman, and founder of SpaceX. In addition, he served as Tesla, Inc.'s former chairman, CEO, and angel investor. Moreover, he currently leads the Musk Foundation as president.

He is the world's wealthiest individual. He has an incredible net worth of $235 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.