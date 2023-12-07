Disney+ is facing a major problem with subscribers after Elon Musk went off on Disney CEO Bob Iger in a pretty intense way. Musk did so on November 29, 2023, at The New York Times Dealbook Summit. Musk's claims, stemming from a heated dispute involving blackmail and a boycott of advertising, have caused many people to cancel their subscriptions.

This incident has put a spotlight on how tech and entertainment companies are connected and how their fights can affect people's loyalty. The fact that so many people are canceling their subscriptions shows how online communities can influence what people do and how these public fights can backfire in the digital age.

The drama happening right now is a warning for other streaming services and tech platforms. It shows that they must be careful about balancing their interests with what the public thinks. It's a showdown between two big players in the industry.

What did Elon Musk tell Bob Iger? A viral YouTube video explains

In a YouTube video by Benny Johnson, the intense showdown between Elon Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger steals the spotlight. Musk claims that Iger tried to blackmail him by boycotting X's (formerly Twitter) advertising, resulting in a fiery confrontation.

The video breaks down Musk's passionate support for free speech, shown through his blunt words telling Iger to "go f*ck yourself." Disney's response to pulling ads from X adds more fuel to the heated argument. Benny Johnson's analysis gives some background to their ongoing feud and raises ethical concerns about corporate conflicts.

As people started canceling their Disney+ subscriptions, the video gives some insights into the differences in ideas and the real-life effects of this famous fight.

How did Disney counter Musk?

Disney CEO Bob Iger responded to Elon Musk's complaints and explained his decision to stop advertising on Musk's platform X. Iger emphasized that the relationship between Disney and Musk's public stance on X was seen as detrimental to the company.

Iger mentioned how Musk's support of an anti-Semitic post was just one example of their conflicting connection. Musk wasn't too happy with brands such as Disney stopping their advertising on X. Things got more intense when Musk straightforwardly told Iger to "go f**k yourself" after Disney's advertising halt.

Musk said again how he felt about Disney's actions, speaking directly to Iger and emphasizing his strong feelings. Musk's confrontational response and Disney's reason for stopping the advertising show there are serious tensions in this corporate clash.

Disney vs. Elon Musk: A brief history of the clash

Disney and (L) Elon Musk have had some big clashes (Image via Wikipedia and Disney)

Disney and Elon Musk have had some major clashes in their history. It all began when Disney decided to stop advertising on Twitter, which got Musk to call them out on it. Things got even more heated when some conservative users called for Disney+ to be canceled in response to the ongoing feud.

Disney CEO Bob Iger cleared things up, saying Musk's X actions were bad for the company. Another issue came up when Musk supported a post that falsely blamed Jewish people for spreading hate.

This worsened tensions, causing right-wing users to ramp up their demands for Disney+ to be canceled. The history between Disney and Elon Musk highlights their differing beliefs and how public statements can affect their relationship, making their ongoing feud even more complicated.

As Disney+ deals with the fallout from Elon Musk dissing Bob Iger, the streaming service's future is in the air.