"So fragile": MrBeast garners backlash over JackSepticEye YouTube drama

The beef between MrBeast and JackSepticEye has grabbed a lot of eyeballs as more people have started picking sides. The whole drama began on September 2, 2023, when JackSepticEye answered a few questions about his fellow YouTubers. In the video, he was seen hooked to a lie detector machine, while he answered some controversial questions about MrBeast.

When he was asked his views about MrBeast’s content, he claimed that MrBeast, aka James Stephen Donaldson, had ruined YouTube as he made videos only for “views, money, and popularity.” He said:

“Yes. Because it became more about views, money, and popularity than it did about having fun. If he had fun doing those videos, they'd be longer. We'd see the fun."

As the video went viral, it also caught the attention of MrBeast, who immediately responded to the comments made by JackSepticEye. Tweeting his thoughts on September 3, 2023, he said:

"So, I, 'ruined YouTube' because I didn’t buy a mansion and sports cars and instead reinvested my $ into making content/ocused on doing good and inspiring kids to help people? 'If he had fun the videos would be longer.' What does that even mean, lol? You think I’d give up every hour of my life for 14 years if I didn’t have fun?”

He also stated how he felt that Jack’s views were “disrespectful.” As soon as the comments poured in, the audience began picking sides. However, a few hours later, MrBeast had managed to mend things with the fellow YouTuber, as he posted how they are both “Gucci” now.

However, as MrBeast swiftly responded to JackSepticEye’s comments, social media users were taken aback and began slamming Donaldson. As a YouTuber, Greenisnotnick made a video about the same and posted it on social media, and one netizen commented on it, noting that:

"This grown man's ego and pride is so fragile omfg"

Social media users pick sides as the two YouTubers comment on one another: Reactions explored. (Image via YouTube)

Heated debate sparks on YouTube as MrBeast responds to JackSepticEye’s “disrespectful” comments

While it is not the first time that two YouTubers have beefed against one another, however, since two big names are involved, people are becoming increasingly interested in their conversations and allegations.

As Donaldson responded to JackSepticEye’s comments and called his views “disrespectful,” one YouTuber, Greenisnotnick posted a whole video about the fiasco, explaining all the details.

As the video was seen by many people, netizens commented on the same and picked sides:

While the two have apparently sorted their issues out with each other, netizens are still not convinced and continue to slam the YouTubers by giving their two cents about the whole fiasco. At the moment, neither JackSepticEye nor James Stephen Donaldson have commented on the backlash by the masses.