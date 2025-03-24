"What if he’s broke" — Netizens defend Ashton Hall after X user calls him "broke and stupid" after allegedly consulting for his brand

Last week, on March 20, influencer Ashton Hall posted a video highlighting his intense morning routine on @tipsformenx on X. Two days later, on March 22, an X user named dalves retweeted Ashton Hall's clip, alleging that the influencer hired him for brand consultancy in 2023.

He also called the influencer "broke" and "stupid," and revealed screenshots of their text messages in the thread.

The retweet has since attracted the attention of netizens, many of whom have defended Ashton Hall. One user commented:

"Isn’t it obvious he’s a content creator… what if he’s broke, what’s the problem with that"

Some netizens questioned the user's professionalism, while others called him out over trash-talking about a former client.

"Aren’t they some confidentiality rules or something within business owners and clients? Do you think after talking trash about a former client, others will still want to hire you?" - commented an X user.

"The fact you even said this shows me you probably made the interaction insufferable" - wrote another.

"We can clown the guy… But to reveal these secrets is so messed up and legit no reason for it. This is messed up and unprofessional asf," added a third one.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that his retweet reflected poorly on his work ethic more than it did for Ashton Hall.

"I can’t imagine ever wanting to hire someone who smears his clients in public and breaks confidentiality. Not sure what you think this accomplishes other than tarnishing your own brand. I don’t know either one of you, and yet, you’re the only one I come away with a bad opinion of after seeing this." - posted a fourth netizen.

"idk at least he's trying to do something yk" - replied a fifth one.

"And yet here you are, riding his n***ack and exposing txt messages just because you wanted us to know that you guys actually knew each other. He can’t be that stupid if he blew up and you’re still a nobody hating on someone you used to know" - commented a sixth user.

Ashton Hall's clip reveals that his day starts at 3:52 am

The retweet of Ashton Hall's morning routine video comes after the original video went viral last week, receiving over 660 million views, 185K likes, 69K retweets, and 16K comments on the platform.

Per the routine from the video, Hall's day begins at 3:52 am, when he wakes up with his mouth taping. By 4 am, he's out on his roof to stretch and wraps it up by 4:20.

Ashton then journals, dunks his face in an ice bowl, and is dressed for the gym by 6 am. His workout is followed by a swimming session, after which he returns home, showers, snacks on a banana, and rubs its peel on his face.

At 9 am, he dunks his face on ice for a second time, after which he starts his work and is served his breakfast.

Hall's morning routine tweet has gone viral for several reasons. Some X users have questioned the accuracy of Ashton Hall's morning routine, while others have found the double ice-dunking and banana peel rubbing peculiar.

