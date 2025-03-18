What happened to Donna Jordan of Jordan Fabrics? Tributes pour in as beloved influencer passes away

Recently the news of Jordan Fabrics founder, Donna Jordan’s, passing took the internet by storm. Donna's March 18 YouTube video began as she was quilting. However, at 11 minutes and 57 seconds into the clip, her husband, Matt Jordan, entered. He disclosed that she passed away suddenly on March 14, 2025, at around 4:00 a.m., which is why the video ended abruptly.

Further in the video, Matt said:

"Donna has been battling an illness for a few years now and the last three months it got more acute and and she needed more treatments."

Once the news of her death went public, her fans and followers rushed to X to pay tribute to her. They expressed sadness over the news, as one said that they were devastated by the news while another one said that it was a very sad incident as she was the pillar of the community.

“I was devastated this morning when I saw this news. Though I never met "Donna Jordan from JordanFabrics", I feel as though I have lost a friend,” one person said.

“Donna Jordan, a beloved figure in the quilting community and co-founder of Jordan Fabrics in Grants Pass, Oregon, has passed away,” said another user.

“Very sad. As an avid follower, it feels like a close friend. #RIP,” wrote one user.

“Donna was a pillar in the quilting community. I jokingly called her the fastest sewist in the west. She was quite talented and she willingly shared her quilting tips. I will miss her. RIP Donna,” another fan said.

Others also felt the same way as one said that she had the best quilting video, while another one said that they would miss her.

“Donna Jordan had the best quilting video intros. RIP,” said another user.

“Donna was a quilting icon. I learned so much from her videos. She will be missed,” commented another fan.

“Donna Jordan :(((,” another user used a sad emoji.

More about Donna Jordan and her community

According to Donna Jordan's obituary, mentioned in history cloud court, the communities of Oregon are grieving the untimely death of the respected fashion icon, well-known quilter, and cherished mother. It went on to say that Donna was the lifeblood of Jordan Fabrics, a renowned quilting company with headquarters in Grants Pass, Oregon.

For many years, she, her family, and a committed group of craftspeople made the quilting community happy with premium fabrics, pre-cut quilt kits, and educational materials that motivated innumerable quilters. As per Jordan Fabrics' website, for almost 40 years, the couple have been pursuing their hobbies in the sewing and quilting industries.

After beginning as a traveling quilt and craft show business out of their garage, it has grown to inspire millions of internet visitors. Donna was crucial to every facet of Jordan Fabrics.

The website further said that she enjoyed taking on new projects and watching them come to life. Her goal was to help quilters reach new heights in their skill sets by teaching them new and easy techniques.

Additionally, the obituary further stated that the Jordan family has conveyed their appreciation for the abundance of love and support that has been shown during this trying time. In order to continue honoring Donna's memory, people are urged to support Jordan Fabrics and pursue the skill that she so cherished.

Additionally, as per Missouri Quiltco’s forum, a customer claimed the same and further stated that they received the news in an email that read:

“My dear YouTube Jordan Fabric's viewers, I am saddened to have to tell you that Donna passed away on March 14th 2025. This is a recording of the last video we filmed that she started creating last January…”

It continued:

“We were unable to finish it due to her illness. Donna was always so happy and surprised that people enjoyed the videos, she loved sharing her passion for quilting, and YouTube was an incredible way to connect with all of you...!”

Additionally, as per History Cloud Court's obituary, Matt Jordan, and their son, James Jordan, who also loved quilting, are her surviving family members.

