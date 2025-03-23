Who is the CEO of Saratoga water?  Hilarious memes take over the internet following Ashton Hall’s viral ice water morning routine

The CEO of Saratoga water and the company itself is currently trending after fitness influencer Ashton Hall’s ice water morning routine went viral. The video titled The morning routine that changed my life 3:50 AM to 9:30 AM, has left the internet perplexed.

Hall is seen ripping a tape off of his lips at the start of the video. Then, after brushing his teeth, he filled a cup with water from the particular blue Saratoga bottle. He then drank it and went outside onto his balcony. He then moved on to a series of exercises.

After this morning routine went viral, especially the part where he uses a particular brand of water, netizens flooded X with memes, some of which mentioned the CEO of the waster company.

Adam Madkour is the sole stakeholder and CEO of Saratoga Spring Water Company (SSWC). Since 1992, he has served as Saratoga Spring Water Co.'s CEO. In the meantime, some memes claimed that the CEO’s sales skyrocketed after this, while some said that he must be confused with all the sudden sales.

“Saratoga water CEO for the next 3 weeks [counting cash],” wrote one user.

“The CEO at the Saratoga water company watching the sales sky rocket today,” wrote one jokingly.

“I bet the CEO of @SaratogaWater wakes up Monday and is like WTF happened this weekend?!?! Sales went viral……,” echoed another user.

Others also echoed the same sentiment, as one said that the sudden spike in sales must be confusing, while another one asked why they were getting ads for Saratoga water.

“Why am I getting ads for Saratoga water???” asked one baffled internet user.

“Water company CEOs seeing Saratoga and calling up their CMO to request a refund from that influencer..” claimed another X user.

“Saratoga CEO on Monday: What caused the spike in sales this weekend? The CMO: You’re not gonna believe this,” another wrote humorously.

Saratoga water started trending after Ashton Hall’s ice water morning routine went viral

As per the company's website, after serving as an executive at Saratoga Water since the 1990s, Adam Madkour became the company's CEO in 2001. Using the Saratoga name and its unique cobalt-blue glass bottles, Madkour sought to increase the market for both sparkling and non-sparkling water after acquiring it.

However, according to a piece published in Saratoga Today on January 13, 2022, Madkour sold some of the company's assets to BlueTriton, a Connecticut investment group that was formerly known as Nestlé Waters North America.

The source further added that Saratoga Spring Water Company was represented by KPMG Corporate Finance and BlueTriton was represented by Latham & Watkins, LLP.

As per the company’s website, in a prepared statement about the sale, Madkour stated:

“We believe BlueTriton's leadership and resources will position SSWC's products for growth while enabling the company to continue producing the high-quality, premium products we are known for.”

He continued:

“We look forward to our partnership with BlueTriton, who shares our commitment, mission and long-held philosophy of service and corporate responsibility.”

Now, the bottled water brand is currently trending online after Ashton Hall’s viral ice water morning routine which included him taking a sip of the particular water brand in the morning. Hall then submerged his face in freezing water.

He then dunked his face once more after writing something in a notebook and watching something on his phone. The next stage was swimming after working out at the gym and returning home by 7:30 am.

Following the swim, he bathed, cleaned his face, ate a banana, rubbed his face with the banana peel, cleaned his face once more, put on formal clothes, and dipped his face in the ice water again.

