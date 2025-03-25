"This one felt forced and off" — Internet reacts as Ashton Hall releases new morning routine after first one went viral

Ashton Hall - who went viral last week for his intense morning routine posted on X - recently posted another morning routine video on his TikTok handle. On Tuesday, March 25, @FearedBuck shared the 2-minute-long TikTok clip on his X handle. In the caption, the user talked about Hall breaking yet another bottle of Saratoga Springs water.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 280K views and 3K likes, within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"This feels like when movies make a sequel and it ruins everything. First one was legendary lol this one felt forced and off"

Some X users wrote about how Ashton Hall's videos were turning morning routines into a competitive sport.

"Bro wakes up at 3:50 just to catch another L from a Saratoga bottle. The consistency is unmatched tho—Ashton Hall really turning morning routines into a competitive sport now" - commented an X user.

"I love people hating and this dude just being the corny buddy and taking in bank." - added another.

"I can’t watch it the same knowing he talks like Patrick mahomes." - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others speculated how the fitness influencer maintained his visibly shredded muscles without hitting the weights.

"My question is how is he so buff without hitting Weights man" - wrote a fourth user.

"So he got out the elevator, setup the camera, got back in and then out again?" - questioned a fifth one.

"Bro got everything he want minus a full beard. Peep the rogaine lol" - pointed a sixth netizen.

"He’s getting so much hate and people joking about him that’s how yk he doing something right the more hate the more money he gets" - commented a seventh one.

Ashton Hall's viral morning routine videos have boosted Saratoga Water's Google searches

@FearedBuck's tweet about Ashton Hall's second "morning routine" video comes a day after the X user shared another tweet related to the influencer.

His tweet included a screenshot indicating that Saratoga Water - the bottled water company that Hall appears to be using in his viral videos - saw a boost of 1,379% in its Google searches.

Netizens urged the bottled water company to sponsor Ashton Hall. While it's unclear if Hall is in talks with Saratoga Water, the brand has yet to engage with the trend.

However, it hasn't stopped other users from doing so, with many netizens posting references to Ashton's viral clip, including popular names like MrBeast and the Detroit Lions.

Ashton Hall is a content creator with more than 8.8 million followers on Instagram and 4.8 million followers on TikTok. It's not yet certain if Hall has an X profile, but his morning routine video that went viral on the platform was shared by @tipsformenx - a fashion and lifestyle account for men.

