"They’re making fun of his routines": Internet reacts to Ashton Hall addressing other content creators posting morning routines

On March 24, 2025, popular content creator Ashton Hall addressed how other social media personalities had seemingly posted duplicates of his morning routine videos. Hall's videos about banana peel rubs and dunking his face in ice baths every morning recently went viral on social media, with many people posting similar content, often as a joke.

Even famous YouTuber MrBeast took a jab at Ashton Hall's morning routine and posted an exaggerated screenshot of how his trainer had asked him to do a banana rub and other things from Ashton's regular fitness content.

In a short clip, Ashton addressed how people were copying him. The video has divided people online, with many social media users claiming that other content creators were, in fact, making fun of Ashton Hall. Some insinuated that he had missed this aspect:

"they’re making fun of his routines not copying them," wrote an X user in response to Hall's statement about being copied.

"No one is stealing this mans “content” Lmfao. They're clowning him." said another.

"Does he know that people are making fun of him?" wondered one X user.

One user noted that Ashton Hall had "ruined his aura" with the statement:

"He just ruined all his aura. He sounds like a 12 year old," claimed the social media user.

A few also criticized him for comparing himself to Jesus:

"calm down jesus walked on water it took you four minutes just to dive in it," wrote a netizen.

"bruh thinks he jesus," chimed in yet another X user.

That said, some users came out in his support:

"He’s not wrong. Whether they’re making fun of him or actually motivated by him, at least they’re tuning in and spreading the word 😭 some people make content every single day that captivates NOBODY." wrote a fan in response to the statement.

Ashton Hall talks about how other creators are supposedly copying his morning routine videos

While addressing how people were seemingly copying his content, Ashton Hall claimed that you could either be a follower or a leader:

"I came here to address the nonsense. So many videos are being sent to me, duplicates of my videos. This is for the creators sick and tired of their work being copied. Listen to me well, you are either going to be a leader or a follower. And it's okay to be either, but you have to choose."

He went on to say that God had put him on earth to be a leader:

"If you're going to be a leader, people are going to follow you. What is the issue? I realized that God has me here to lead, not to follow anyone. So that's what I am going to do. When I see somebody following away, I should be hyped."

Ashton Hall then said that there was a time he hated the fact that people copied him and then compared himself to Jesus, saying:

"I'm not perfect by any means, I used to get pissed off. The running videos, the ASMR workouts. I am not going to act like I'm a saint. I used to block anybody doing anything similar to me. That was me! Blocking them, screw them, how could they copy my work, what's wrong with this dude? Why do the same thing as me, what is up? Then I realized bro, people followed Jesus, why? 'Cus he was great."

He continued his explanation and said:

"As a Christian man, why are you angry that they are following you? As a matter of fact, if you are doing something good with good intentions, this is a good thing. So coming from someone who has been in your shoes, just know, if people are doing what you are doing after they see what you're doing is working for you, you're doing something right. Don't allow yourself to get upset. This is the name of the game."

Ashton Hall's morning routines have garnered hundreds of millions of views on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms after being reshared and reacted to by other content creators and athletes.

