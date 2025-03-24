MrBeast shares his "morning routine" based on Ashton Hall's viral banana peel rub and ice dunk

In a bit of banter, YouTube megastar Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson recently shared his morning routine in light of the growing virality of fitness influencer Ashton Hall's videos. For context, Hall's short-form uploads showcase his disciplined approach to life, with strict timelines for exercise, eating, and work. On March 24, 2025, Jimmy poked fun at Hall's content style via a recent post on X.

It should be noted that Ashton Hall's video diaries about his life "as an Online Coach" include recurring themes. For example, going for a swim or run, working out on his apartment balcony at the crack of dawn, or his famous ice water face dump.

In his post on X parodying this trend, MrBeast posted a screenshot of multiple iMessage notifications from his "personal assistant" asking him to "dive in the pool" or dump his face in ice water:

"HELLO??.. JIMMY ARE YOU AWAKE??.. Now let's get it to at least 10,000. Quickly take a dive in the pool, please! QUICK!! RUB A BANANA PEEL ON YOUR FACE. It's time to dump your face in ice water! Please stand on the balcony for an hour. Wake up!!"

The joke here is that Donaldson overslept and missed a barrage of messages from his assistant:

"I accidentally slept in and missed my morning routine."

Fans had varying responses, some finding it hilarious, while others didn't quite catch on to Jimmy's parody on the Ashton Hall videos, like @wealth_turtle:

"Having someone in your phone as Personal Assistant is not a flex."

Some like @khadijat_Oumar found Donaldson's mention of the banana peel hysterical:

"Banana peel?🤣🤣"

@it_Rutie even offered to be MrBeast's personal assistant:

"If you need a new personal assistant to come wake you up, I’m here for you."

Others like @greg16676935420 echoed this sentiment, offering to step in as a replacement for Jimmy's PA:

"You need a new personal assistant. If it was me I’d be jumping on your bed until you wake up."

Looking at FaZe Adpat's humorous take on Ashton Hall's viral daily routine trend

@rainexvi, suggested MrBeast recreate Ashton Hall's videos similar to FaZe Clan member, Twitch streamer Alex "Adapt."

Adapt's parody of Hall's daily routine is one of the more popular ones, gaining over 3 million views on X in under 24 hours.

In his spoof, the streamer woke up, washed his face, ate a hot dog in front of the bathroom mirror, did the classic ice water face dump alongside his fellow Clan members, ordered a parlay worth his retirement funds, lost the parlay and ended up falling asleep in his pool.

In other news, MrBeast's company, Beast Industries, which owns stakes in businesses like Lunchly and Feastables, is projected to earn over 1 billion in revenue during 2026.

