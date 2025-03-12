MrBeast's chocolate brand Feastables is reportedly a bigger revenue stream than his YouTube channel

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson started uploading content on his YouTube channel in 2012, and since then, he has amassed over 372 million subscribers, making him one of the most popularly-viewed creators on the platform. Apart from his venture on YouTube, Jimmy has made a move into the retail space, selling fast-moving commercial goods like his Feastables chocolate, which is reportedly bringing in more revenue than his YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur.com dug into some investor reports to find that, in 2025, the YouTuber is expected to make about 81% more money from his Feastables brand alone than from his video uploads. The report depicts staggering numbers, stating that multiple of Donaldson's endeavors within his empire are due to make him over $100 million each:

"In 2025, Donaldson expects sales from Feastables to continue to surpass those from his YouTube channel and media business, per the investor documents, with $288 million from YouTube, $520 million from Feastables, and $105 million from other businesses."

In 2024, Feastables racked up $250 million in sales. Now, MrBeast seems to be shifting his focus away from YouTube to double Feastables' revenue from last year.

In addition to Feastables, Lunchly, a to-go snack box created in collaboration with PRIME Energy founders KSI and Logan Paul, is projected to generate tens of millions in revenue during the 2025 fiscal year.

Looking at how much revenue MrBeast's company, Beast Industries, generates

Beast Industries is the parent company of YouTube star MrBeast's ventures, including the Feastables chocolate brand. In 2024, United Arab Emirates-based investment company Alpha Wave shelled out $300 million for Beast Industries, valuing the company at $5 billion. Jimmy himself claims to be worth at least 20% of that, on paper at least.

According to The Verge, Beast industries is projected to generate at least $900 million in revenue for 2025, with expectations to reach approximately $1.6 billion in 2026.

In December 2024, MrBeast released Beast Games, an Amazon Prime Video-backed production. Amazon reportedly gave Donaldson around $100 million to create what was dubbed the "biggest reality show in the world". Unfortunately, the show, and invariably Beast Industries, lost "tens of millions of dollars", according to Jimmy, via an interview with The Diary Of A CEO.

According to the company's newly appointed president, Jeffrey Housenbold, the company is expected to cut down on $100 million in costs and create a bottom-line figure of $300 million in 2025.

