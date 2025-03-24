"He’s a*s" - Chargers' Tony Jefferson roasts Ashton Hall after TikToker's football highlights go viral 

Over the past few days, online fitness coach Ashton Hall has become the biggest story on social media. A video of the 29-year-old's incredible morning routine has been viewed over 642 million times on X and has been parodied several times.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since the video went viral, Hall, who celebrated hitting six million followers on Instagram five weeks ago, has gained nearly three million new followers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His sudden rise to fame prompted fans on social media to dig through his profile to find similar clips and other details about his life. One fan unearthed a video from his short-lived football career.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hall played as a running back at First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and ripped off enough big plays to have an impressive highlight reel. In the clip, he can be seen exploiting his offensive line's terrific work but wasn't solely reliant on them.

In one of the plays featured in the clip, he was seemingly set to be tackled behind the line of scrimmage for a loss. However, he bounced off the defender before pulling off a spin move to stay on his feet and broke several tackles to set up 1st-and-goal for his team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip was only 90 seconds long, and the teams Hall played against didn't look competitive. Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson concurred with that conclusion and expressed how unimpressed he was with the fitness coach's highlight reel. He left a reply on the clip:

"He’s a*s lmfao."

Expand Tweet

The veteran seemingly approves of Hall's decision to leave football behind and pivot to becoming a coach and an influencer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.