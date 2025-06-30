When did Savannah Chrisley appear on The Masked Singer? Pardoned father Todd Chrisley humors his daughter’s singing abilities

Todd Chrisley recently revealed he was too "embarrassed" to watch Savannah on The Masked Singer. During their recent interview for an ABC News Studios special on Sunday, June 29, 2025, Todd discussed their future plans as a family following his pardon and subsequent release from prison.

At one point during the conversation, the topic turned to Savannah's brief stint on Fox’s reality singing competition show. Todd jokingly explained that he couldn't bring himself to watch the episode because of Savannah's singing, stating:

"I missed The Masked Singer because I was embarrassed for her when I knew she was gonna do that. Because she cannot sing."

That prompted a laughing Savannah to add:

"Yeah, I was awful."

The Masked Singer features celebrities singing songs while wearing masks and costumes to conceal their identities. Meanwhile, a panel of judges tries to guess their identities throughout the season. In each episode, the least popular performance is eliminated.

Savannah (as Afghan Hound) appeared on season 11 (March 2024) and was the first to be eliminated.

"You were built for this moment" - Todd Chrisley praised Savannah's efforts as a breadwinner for her family during her parents' incarceration

Todd Chrisley's wife, Julie, who was present for the interview, added she did watch the aforementioned episode. Todd continued to point out that despite Savannah's performance, he was proud that she went and did the show, stating:

"I guess the beautiful part of that was that she went and did that, and she didn’t care how bad she was."

Elsewhere during the ABC News interview, Julie and Todd Chrisley acknowledged their eldest daughter's efforts to get them a pardon from President Donald Trump. Todd noted that a "child" should not have to "take care" of their parents, adding:

"God blessed us with a child that is so unlike so many other kids out there. I said to her many times, ‘You were built for this moment.’"

Meanwhile, Julie explained that she "hated" that Savannah's life was on "hold." Referencing their eldest daughter taking care of her younger siblings in the years her parents were imprisoned.

Notably, she was the breadwinner, starting her own podcast and the telehealth beauty service Good Girl RX. She also made appearances on various TV shows like The Masked Singer and Special Forces.

Around that time, she became the legal guardian to her younger siblings and even sent her brother Grayson off to college. She also legally fought for her parents while also campaigning for their pardon.

Julie and Todd Chrisley had been found guilty of multi-million-dollar tax evasion and wire fraud charges in 2022. They were eventually sentenced to seven and twelve years, respectively. Last September, following an unsuccessful appeal to get Julie's sentence reduced, Savannah turned to President Trump for help.

In March 2024, Savannah attributed her appearance on The Masked Singer to her parents' incarceration. She told People magazine that 2024 was her year of saying "yes," adding:

"After everything that happened... I'm like, 'You know what? Don't take life too serious. Laugh, have fun, make fun of yourself, and just go for it.' That was really the main reason why I did it."

She acknowledged that she had no "musical abilities" but did it anyway. She elaborated that it was something her parents could "look forward to," stating:

"I wanted them to get to be a part of it and get to watch it and laugh and kind of make a joke out of it with me."

Julie and Todd Chrisley rose to fame in the early 2010s, starring in the USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best. The show centered around the lives of the property tycoon couple and their children.

During a May 30 press conference in Nashville, Todd Chrisley revealed he was working on a reality series for Lifetime documenting their life following their release.

The ABC News special, IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup, is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ and airs June 30 on Good Morning America.

