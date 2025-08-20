What did Emmanuel Macron say about Brigitte Macron vs Candace Owens? Podcaster reacts, calling him "big weenie pants"

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens in a US court. The lawsuit came after the American podcaster made several contentious assertions about France's first lady, including that she was born as a male and that Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron are blood relatives.

Now, the French president gave an interview to Paris Match while he was in the US and talked about the lawsuit for the first time. In the interview published on August 19, the president was asked about the Brigitte Macron vs. Candace Owens lawsuit.

"Yes, there was a tradition of saying: We must let it flow. That's what we did at the beginning. At first, it was in France. We were advised not to file a complaint... But it has taken on such a magnitude in the United States that we had to react. It is a question of enforcing the truth," he said.

Screenshot of Emmanuel Macron's interview conversation (Image via YouTube/ Candace Owens).

Candace Owens has also reacted to the interview in the August 19 episode of her podcast, calling the Macrons "actors."

"Foremost, Emanuel Macron. He's just a weenie. A big weenie pants. I have to say that, truly, he's probably going to include that somewhere else in a lawsuit when he refiles... It's so pathetic to look at this man go around and try to explain, like you can truly just understand that they're all actors. They're just actors," Candace Owens said.

In her podcast, Candace Owens also showed the response of Emmanuel Macron when he was asked if he would go to the end to get the conviction in the filed lawsuit. Replying to the question, the French president said,

"Of course! It's about defending my honor! Because it's nonsense."

He went on to say that Owens "knew very well" that she was "holding false information" and made controversial claims to "harm." He also alleged that Owen had done it "in the service of an ideology" in collusion with her "connections."

Candace Owens questioned the journalist who conducted Emmanuel Macron's interview

The August 19 interview of Emmanuel Macron by Paris Match was conducted by Darius Rochebin. Owens, in her podcast, raised her eyebrows about the credibility of the journalist. She called the journalist a "state performer."

"And of course, this journalist, because he's a state performer. That's how you get these interviews with presidents. You have to be willing to just look at them and say, "You're amazing. You're so sparkly." Especially in Europe. Of course, the journalist Darius never asks the obvious questions here," Owens alleged.

Ownes questioned why Darius didn't ask Emmanuel Macron to take the "easier path" and "publish" the photos of Brigitte Macron from the "first 30 years of her life." For the unversed, Candace Owens has been consistently asking for these photos in many of her episodes.

She went on to say that the journalist also didn't ask Emmanuel Macron why he didn't sue French journalist Xavier Poussard, on whose book, Becoming Brigitte, her claims were based.

"You're saying the series became so big in America? Well, that series was based on the book, which was written by a French citizen, who we therefore have some level of dominion over. Yep, we are French. Yes, you are the French president. Xavier Poussard is a sitting duck. He is French. Sue him first for defamation. No, no, no, no, no, no. They didn't ask that question," Owens said.

In the episode, Candace Owens mentioned that she brought Xavier Poussard on one of her podcast episodes to dive deeper into the book. She pointed out that the Macrons haven't filed a defamation lawsuit against him; instead, they just went ahead with a cyberbullying case against him.

