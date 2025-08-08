"It appears everywhere": Candace Owens shares newspaper clipping reporting Brigitte Macron's birth allegedly used in lawsuit against podcaster

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens. The legal action was initiated on July 23 in a U.S. court following a series of claims made by the right-wing podcaster alleging that Brigitte Macron was born male.

Ad

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, Candace Owens has remained consistent in her claims. In the August 7 episode of her podcast, she discussed an old newspaper clip from the local Amiens paper, Le Courrier Picard, which reported the birth of Brigitte Macron. Owens questioned the authenticity of a historical newspaper clipping.

Owens stated that the first couple of France included this old clipping in the lawsuit against her. She alleged that the Macrons have "consistently" tried to present the newspaper clip as "evidence of Brigitte's existence." The podcaster questioned the significance of such a clipping over a "birth certificate" and "photos."

Ad

Trending

"It is a weird thing to continually present as evidence that you existed... Like if you are challenging me to prove that I existed, the very the very last thing that I'm going to produce is a newspaper article because who cares?... They just love this newspaper clipping so much. It appears everywhere... They have insisted on this birth announcement as an element of truth or veracity," Owens said.

Ad

Ad

The seemingly old newspaper clip that Owens displayed on her podcast was in French. However, the podcaster translated the excerpt.

"It reads, 'Ann-Marie, Jean-Claude, and Mary-vonne Monique and Jean Michel Trogneux,' And this is in French, but it's, you know, they're they're very happy to announce the birth of their uh sister, Brigitte," Owens said.

Owens also displayed a filing page that, according to her, included the clip in question along with a family photo featuring Brigitte Macron, as cited in the lawsuit. She read aloud "point 23" from the filing, which stated that Mrs. Macron was born “Brigitte Trogneux” in Amiens in 1953. The document described her as the youngest child in a “prominent chocolate-making family.”

Ad

In this context, Owens lashed out, alleging that there has been a "war with the truth." She also accused the press of "lying on behalf of Brigitte and Emanuel."

Piers Morgan recently opposed Candace Owens for her claims about Brigitte Macron

Candace Owens on Piers Morgan show (Image via YouTube/Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Since the Macrons filed a lawsuit against Candace Owens, she has continued to reinforce her claims about Brigitte Macron. Owens recently appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss the case. During the July 5 episode, Morgan strongly challenged her assertions and expressed clear opposition to the claims she presented.

Ad

Piers Morgan referred to Owens’s claims as a “conspiracy theory” and suggested that she had either been “duped” by the French journalists whose work she cited or was knowingly promoting the narrative because it was “lucrative.”

Morgan, who had previously placed a $300,000 bet against Candace Owens over her claims related to Brigitte Macron, revisited the wager during the interview. He challenged her to confirm whether she was willing to accept the bet. Owens appeared resolute in her position, confidently stating that she was "1,000% prepared" to take it.

Ad

Candace Owens has also produced an exclusive series on Brigitte Macron, in which she made a number of controversial claims. She has maintained that her assertions are grounded in the work of French journalist Xavier Poussard, specifically citing his book Becoming Brigitte as her primary source.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More