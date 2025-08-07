“We were actually glad” - Candace Owens reacts after photographer who shot exclusive Epstein death photos allegedly sends legal letter to her

Candace Owens recently shared her response to a legal letter reportedly issued to her by photographer William Farrington. In a video shared through her self-titled YouTube channel on August 7, 2025, Owens said that Farrington was the one who had clicked the photos of Jeffrey Epstein as he was being transferred from his prison to New York Presbyterian after he reportedly committed suicide.

These photos were then published by the New York Post for whom Farrington was a “contracted photographer,” as claimed by Owens.

Owens said that the reason she received the legal letter was that Farrington had copyright over the photos in question, due to which they could not be shared on social media. Notably, Owens’ team had previously shared the pictures on social media.

“He since has copywritten those photos, and we were actually glad about that, because I’m happy to take down those social media posts, William Farrington. But it also allowed us to learn where William Farrington lived,” Owens said.

Candace Owens then claimed that the two pictures of Epstein were reshared a lot in 2019 when the financier reportedly died by suicide. She also claimed that it was allegedly hard to believe that Farrington clicked the photos at the Presbyterian Hospital by travelling from Flatbush, Brooklyn, where he lived, within the given timespan.

“Someone would have had to call him at the prison, really, that morning, and been like, ‘Hey, Jeffrey Epstein just killed himself. Really quick. He’s coming in through this door. Get here as fast as possible.’ I think it’s unlikely. I feel like we’re all just kind of being lied to about Epstein. I don’t even really believe that Epstein’s dead,” Owens remarked.

Candace Owens expressed her disappointment with Donald Trump last month

On July 7, 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Justice shared their review of the Epstein files in a memo, claiming that they did not discover any list of Jeffrey’s clients, according to Al Jazeera. As per the memo, the authorities added that Epstein had died by suicide while being held at the New York City-based Metropolitan Correctional Center.

This review received a lot of criticism on social media, with multiple internet personalities weighing in. Candace Owens posted a video through her YouTube channel a week later, on July 15, 2025, where she displayed a clip featuring the incumbent US President Donald Trump. In the clip, the President of the United States was heard saying that it was “unbelievable” that people were “still talking” about Jeffrey Epstein.

Candace Owens then alleged that President Trump had the “power” to “release” the details of the Epstein case in the form of a list or video footage, but did not seem inclined to do so. She called the administration’s handling of this issue “a major fumble.”

“I can’t reconcile this Donald Trump with the Trump that we’re seeing right now, the Trump that is gaslighting the public right now, the Trump that I voted for across multiple elections. The Epstein scandal is definitely terminal cancer to Trump’s MAGA movement. There’s no question about that,” she said.

Candace Owens continued by claiming that President Trump was allegedly living with individuals who didn’t like him at all. She mentioned that it was one of the reasons why Trump’s base was “stupid.”

“I feel like Trump thinks his base is stupid, or again, because I don’t think he’s pressing send on these messages, the people around him certainly think that Trump is stupid. And that shouldn’t surprise you given the fact that all of these people were never Trump,” she said.

Although Candace Owens’ July 15 YouTube video received more than one million views, President Donald Trump has not responded to her, as of this writing.

