Piers Morgan slams Candace Owens' alleged "conspiracy theory" about Brigitte Macron, claims it is "a complete fantasy trail of nonsense"

Candace Owens recently appeared on Piers Morgan's podcast to discuss her claims regarding the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron. Owens is currently facing a lawsuit from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, over her assertion that France's First Lady was born male.

During the August 6 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan referred to Candace Owens' claim as a "conspiracy theory." Owens said that her claims were based on the book Becoming Brigitte, adding that the Macrons were not suing Xavier Poussard, the journalist who authored said book, for defamation, but for "cyberbullying."

However, Morgan didn't seem convinced by the American podcaster's claims.

"Maybe you're right, okay? I don't think you are. I think you've been hoodwinked by these journalists who have gone on a complete fantasy trail of nonsense, trying to suggest Brigitte Macron never had three children, is a man, it's all a lie," Piers Morgan said.

Morgan added that if Candace Owens' claims about First Lady Brigitte Macron proved to be accurate, it would be "a magnificent display of fearless journalism." At the same time, he speculated on two possible reasons behind Owens' decision to pursue the story "so aggressively" if her claims turned out to be false.

"If you're wrong, as I believe... Then it leaves two avenues of explanation for why you would pursue this so aggressively. One, you've been duped by these French journalists. And secondly, worse, that you kind of know it's not true, but you've ridden the wave of conspiracy theory about it because it's been so lucrative and it's gone around the world," Morgan said.

Owens earlier said that the Macrons did not sue Poussard, on whose book her claims were based, for defamation, but rather sued her for the same. Piers Morgan shared his opinion on why the Macrons went after her.

"I think that is why they're suing you. Because ultimately they know that you've been amplifying this massively more than the journalists had in France, getting way more global traction," he said.

Candace Owens accepted Piers Morgan $300,000 bet over First Lady Brigitte Macron

A screenshot of Piers Morgan and Candace Owens' tweet exchange discussing the bet over Brigitte Macron (Image via YouTube/Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Prior to the interview, Piers Morgan had wagered Candace Owens on her claims that First Lady Brigitte Macron was born a man through a tweet exchange on X, formerly Twitter.

During the August 6 interview, Morgan doubled down on the bet. While showing his July 10 tweet about the $300,000 bet, Morgan said that Owens hadn't responded to it and asked her if she was ready to take the bet.

"I am 1,000% prepared to take that bet. I actually didn't see your tweet, or I would have accepted it live. So, we can totally accept that bet. I believe Brigitte Macron is a male and that they will not be presenting any evidence to the contrary because they would have done it already," Owens replied.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Piers Morgan asked Candace Owens what she would do if, on the first day of the case, the First Lady of France were to present a test report confirming that she was a woman. In response, Owens remarked that claims of her being a man had circulated for nearly a decade, and the First Lady could have addressed them by producing such documentation at any point in time.

Candace Owens also told Piers Morgan that prior to starting her controversial series on First Lady Brigitte Macron, she had contacted the First Lady's team and asked them to share "her side of the story."

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens on July 23 in Delaware Superior Court, as per People magazine.

