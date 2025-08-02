Candace Owens says Trump’s team warned her to stop mentioning Brigitte Macron’s “penis,” allegedly tied to bizarre peace deal condition

Days after being sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for allegedly spreading lies about Brigitte's sex, Candace Owens claimed that somebody "very close" to U.S. President Donald Trump warned her to stop discussing the topic. For those unfamiliar, on July 23, the Macrons filed a 219-page lawsuit against Candace, claiming that she had launched a "campaign of global humiliation."

Ad

Notably, in March 2024, Owens took to X, claiming that she would "stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man." The lawsuit claims that since then, Owens "has used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money."

The American political commentator also released a multi-part series titled Becoming Brigitte, which the lawsuit claims presented various "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fiction."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, on the August 1 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Candace Owens explained that after her multi-part series about Brigitte gained popularity, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, personally flew to DC and asked President Trump to ask her to "shut up" and "just stop speaking about his wife," in February 2025.

Ad

She claimed that "maybe an hour" after their meeting ended, she received a message from an intermediary stating that someone "very close to the president of the United States" wanted her to stop talking about Brigitte Macron’s "penis."

"Well, first the person said, 'Somebody very close to the president of the United States is asking me to ask you to stop talking about Brigitte's penis,'" she said.

Ad

She explained that at first, she laughed it off and was "rude" to the intermediary.

"I thought maybe I was being a bit short there because I'm nine months pregnant, and I was at the time, I think five or six months pregnant, and I tend to get short the more pregnant I become. And so I called him back and I just said, 'Can you explain to me what's really going on?'" she added.

Ad

When she later called them back, she claimed that the individual had told her that the issue had been presented to the US President as a condition for ending an ongoing war.

"No one will ever believe us": Candace Owens recalls her reaction to alleged request from President Donald Trump

Ad

Furthermore, in the podcast, Candace Owens explained that she was "completely floored" upon learning from the intermediary that the issue had been presented by the President of France to President Donald Trump as a condition for ending an ongoing war.

"I just took a second, looked at my husband, and the first thing we said to one another is 'No one will ever believe us.' Like this is beyond the realm of things that could be plausible. They're going to think... that I'm lying. And even when I did eventually tell the story months later, people were like this, 'There's no way that this could have happened,'" Owens added.

Ad

Candace Owens further explained that her series Becoming Brigitte was based on a book by French journalist Xavier Poussard, who gained popularity for his work of the same name, which explores conspiracy theories surrounding Brigitte's identity.

She explained that he worked on this topic for nearly eight years and was forced to move to Italy with his family due to Brigitte and her husband.

The full conversation between Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens is available on Carlson's self-titled YouTube channel.

Also read: Russell Brand imagines what Ghislaine Maxwell would say about Brigitte Macron’s allegedly controversial relationship with Emmanuel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More