Candace Owens calls Hindustanis "crazy" after Jessica Reed Kraus allegedly cites Hindustan Times to claim Owens has "$200M worth of real estate"

On August 18, 2025, Candace Owens criticized writer Jessica Reed Kraus on Instagram for repeating claims about her family's wealth. She called out Kraus for citing the Hindustan Times, which claimed Owens owns "$200M worth of real estate."

Candace Owens continued to share a series of Instagram stories questioning Jessica Reed Kraus’s “reliable” source of information about her husband’s wealth. This came after Owens called out the Instagram influencer for falsifying her net worth on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Owens shared screenshots of the Hindustan Times article titled: “Who is George Farmer and what is his net worth? 5 facts on Candace Owens’ husband.” This article is allegedly the same one from which Jessica Reed Kraus made her claims about Candace, her husband, and her in-laws.

In her Monday Instagram stories, Owens noted:

“First, she tells her audience to ‘google it.’ Oh darn, I’m so scared. What could it be?... She pulled if from the reliable… HINDUSTAN TIMES?... Honestly, these Hindustanis are crazy. We should go to war with Hindustan.”

Candace Owens doubled down on Jessica Reed Kraus’ claims (Image via Candace Owens/ Instagram)

The 36-year-old media personality also criticized Hindustan Times as “made up and click bait.” She then claimed the information about her husband being the founder of Redfield and Wilton Strategies is false. She also corrected her husband, George’s birthday, and the number of children they share.

Sharing an image of a map to seemingly locate Hindustan, Candace talked about history and added:

“Sadly, even though we apparently g*nocided the people of Hindustan and took EVERYTHING they owned. We still ain’t got 200 million… Despite imperilizing Hindustan, Candace can’t even get a fantasy home there.”

Candace Owens calls out the Hindustan Times (Image source via Candace Owens/ Instagram)

Candace further shared an image of her new “baby” and teased that the child could be “heir to the Hindustani throne.” According to People, Owens shares four children with her husband, George Farmer, whom she married in 2019. The pair reportedly shares three sons and one daughter.

Candace Owens says her secret family wealth “does not exist” amid Jessica Reed Kraus’ claims

On August 18, 2025, Candace also took the matter to her YouTube channel. She discussed how Jessica Reed Kraus first shared the claims of her wealth via a newsletter.

“It's so ridiculous. And then it escalated into her threatening to release information pertaining to my secret family wealth… She says to the people that sign up for her newsletter. Just you wait, and one day I'm going to expose what I know about Candace. ‘Please expose it. I am desperate for someone to expose my secret family wealth.’ It just does not exist. I'm telling you it doesn't exist.”

Owens also claimed that her lawsuit with The Macrons “triggered” Jessica Reed Kraus’ newsletter. The media personality backed her father-in-law being a lord and his wealth. She noted that her father-in-law didn't come from “anything” and how it's one of the things that they have in common.

“I just wanted you to shut down that rumor for the last time that if your source for my secret family wealth is the Hindustan Times. That's made up. It's all made up. Nothing on that site is real. Literally, none of the information, not even how many kids I have on that site, is accurate. So, I hope that we can officially shut that down.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, conservative commentator and activist Candace Owens has a net worth of $5 million. She was born on April 29, 1989, in Stamford, Connecticut, and was raised by her grandparents.

