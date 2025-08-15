Candace Owens’ tweet about the s*x industry being a “global blackmail operation” goes viral on X, attracting mixed reactions from netizens

Candace Owens’ recent remarks about the s*x industry ignited a storm of reactions online. On August 14, 2025, the conservative commentator took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that the s*x industry operated as a "global blackmail system."
"The s*x industry is effectively a global blackmail operation. If you’re watching p*rn, hiring escorts, going to strip clubs, etc —just know that someone is learning your perversions and filing them away somewhere in case you ever come into a position of power," Owens wrote.
Her tweet came on the same day she uploaded her Candace podcast on YouTube, where she discussed the 1998 scandal involving then-U.S. President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. In that episode, Owens alleged that the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had access to explicit recordings of Clinton and used them to blackmail the political figure.
Her tweet from August 14, 2025, went viral, attracting a flood of comments and sparking a divided response from netizens
Some X users agreed with Owens’ perspective, describing her statement as a necessary warning in the digital age. Some users even credited her for making sense of long-held suspicions about historical scandals.
Many X users dismissed her comments as stating the obvious, responding with tongue-in-cheek humor.
Some X users questioned Owens’ credibility on the subject, pointing to her history of defending controversial figures accused of s*xual misconduct. These critics accused her of hypocrisy, noting her alleged associations with men like Andrew Tate and Harvey Weinstein.
More about Candace Owens and her ongoing legal battle against Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron
Podcaster Candace Owens is involved in a heated legal battle with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.
As per CNN, the Macrons had filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit in the United States against right-wing podcaster Candace Owens, accusing her of spreading a baseless conspiracy theory that Brigitte is a man.
The lawsuit, lodged on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Delaware Superior Court, alleged that Owens had carried out “a relentless year-long campaign of defamation against the Macrons.”
At the heart of the lawsuit was Candace Owens’ repeated public claims about Brigitte Macron’s gender.
In early 2024, the podcaster first revived an old internet rumor, telling her followers she was certain the French First Lady had been born male. On March 12, 2024, she posted on X:
"I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life."
As per the lawsuit, Owens escalated her claims in February 2025 by launching an eight-part podcast series titled Becoming Brigitte, in which she alleged that Brigitte Macron was born as a man named “Jean-Michel Trogneux.”
She further produced multiple videos for her 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and even sold merchandise promoting the claim.
According to TomClare, the Macrons’ lawyer, both Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron had spent about a year urging Owens to stop. However, they filed the lawsuit only as a “last resort” after she refused.
The complaint argued that Owens was the first to introduce these allegations to U.S. media and a global audience, using them to promote her platform, “gain notoriety”, and profit.
As reported by the Financial Times, the Macrons also hired Manhattan-based private investigations firm Nardello & Co. to gather information on Owens’ political connections and public statements before initiating the lawsuit.
On July 24, 2025, Owens responded to the lawsuit on her own podcast, framing the suit as an “obvious and desperate public relations strategy.”
"I am fully prepared to take on this battle on behalf of the entire world…I'd like to make it to discovery, I think we owe that to the world," she said.
Currently, Candace Owens continues to host her self-titled podcast, Candace, where she regularly weighs in on political issues and comments on controversial public figures.