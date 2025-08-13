Candace Owens blasts Nick Fuentes for backing out of debate with Charlie Kirk, shares screenshots of streamer calling her “psycho” & “b*tch”

The feud between conservative commentator Candace Owens and far-right influencer Nick Fuentes continued this week after Owens accused him of backing out of a planned debate with Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. In a series of tweets and text message screenshots shared on August 12, 2025, Owens claimed that Nick Fuentes allegedly refused the debate, calling her a &quot;psycho&quot; and a &quot;b*tch&quot; in private messages.Candace Owens claimed that she had organized a debate between Nick Fuentes and Charlie Kirk, something that Fuentes had allegedly wanted for many years. After confirming Kirk's participation, Owens claimed that Fuentes had suddenly declined due to personal issues.In text messages shared by Owens, Fuentes wrote:&quot;You’re just coming across as totally psycho at this point. I think you’re either extremely stupid or you’re just a straight-up b*tch. Either way, I want nothing to do with you as a person for now.&quot;In the same text message, Owens shot back, asking Fuentes why he constantly resorts to insults instead of engaging in real debate.&quot;Why do you always result to name-calling?&quot; she asked in the texts. &quot;You have been calling me names for a year on your show, begging to come on my platform...Now I agree to actually debate you because you’re dedicating entire shows to smearing me and my family. I even lobbied Charlie Kirk who you just claimed is avoiding you because you’re just so real...Why do you speak like a middle school mean girl?&quot;Owens also publicly dismissed Nick Fuentes' antics in her tweet as nothing more than a &quot;middle school drama act,&quot; mocking Fuentes' tendency to play the victim. She wrote,&quot;Okay time to end the victim grift...I am embarrassed that grown adult men truly fell for this middle school drama act. Nick is a pathological liar who created the mythology of the “most cancelled man alive”.&quot;Candace Owens @RealCandaceOLINKOkay time to end the victim grift. I confirmed Charlie Kirk was game to debate @NickJFuentes. Went to confirm the debate with Nick and was told it was a no. His reason? Because I’m a b*tch. I am embarrassed that grown adult men truly fell for this middle school drama act.The origin of the feud between Nick Fuentes and Candace OwensThe feud began when Candace Owens invited Nick Fuentes to her podcast in July 2025. Despite Owens claiming that the interview was amicable, Fuentes subsequently called it a &quot;FAILED Hit Job&quot; on Rumble and accused Owens of gaslighting him, a claim she dismissed as &quot;little boy insecurity.&quot;The tension escalated when a 2023 video of Nick Fuentes at the January 6 Capitol riot resurfaced on X, where he called for people to &quot;disregard the police&quot; while protesting.Critics questioned why he faced no legal consequences, which encouraged a variety of conspiracy theories, including a non-verified report (which Fuentes denies) that he was an FBI informant. Elon Musk added to the scrutiny by replying &quot;Hmm&quot; to the allegation, which led Fuentes to accuse Musk and Owens of a &quot;coordinated attack&quot;.Owens ridiculed the accusation, writing on X on August 12,&quot;Me coordinating with Elon Musk? LOL. Have you watched even a minute of my content?&quot;Candace Owens @RealCandaceOLINKLMAO Here we go again, guys. Nick talks trash about literally everyone claiming they are frauds, but when the very people he speaks about reply to him, he says it’s some high-level coordinated attack. Me coordinating with Elon Musk? LOL. Have you watched even a minute of myThe feud has drawn in other figures, including Tucker Carlson, who called Fuentes a &quot;weird little gay kid in his basement&quot; (Fuentes has never publicly addressed his sexuality).Meanwhile, Owens has called Fuentes' &quot;victimhood&quot; into question, comparing it to her legal battles, like the lawsuit from the president of France and the ongoing international legal troubles of the Tate brothers.