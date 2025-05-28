Andrew Tate and brother Tristan hit with 21 charges by UK prosecutor, including human trafficking

Andrew Tate has long been one of the most polarizing personalities on the internet. While his outspoken stance on a wide variety of issues has led to increased popularity on social media, he has consistently been surrounded by controversy, including multiple arrests on charges of alleged human trafficking and sexual assault.

He and his younger brother, Tristan Tate, have once again found themselves in legal trouble as they were charged with 10 and 11 criminal charges, respectively. Reuters shared the news on Wednesday, writing:

"Internet personality Andrew Tate faces 10 criminal charges in Britain, including r*pe, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prost***tion for gain, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday. The CPS said it had authorised the charges against Andrew Tate, which relate to three complainants, before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024 to bring him to Britain from Romania.

"His brother Tristan Tate faces 11 charges, including r*pe, actual bodily harm and human trafficking, relating to one complainant. The Tates have always denied any wrongdoing. The brothers' representative declined to comment. The CPS said in a statement that the courts in Romania, where the Tates are separately under criminal investigation, ordered their extradition to Britain last year."

The elder Tate brother is also facing a separate civil lawsuit in the United Kingdom. The case, which involves four women, is set to begin trial in 2027. It is unclear when their criminal case will begin; however, if convicted, the brothers could reportedly face life in prison.

Andrew Tate reposts a message claiming that he is innocent

Following the announcement of new criminal charges against Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan, the former took to X to retweet several posts. The former kickboxer shared a post from a fan page of the brothers that read:

"Just after the Tate brothers beat their case, “new charges” suddenly appear in the UK 🚨 This is a coordinated attack on free speech. The Tates have never been convicted of any crime in any country, they’re innocent. Don’t fall for it."

Check out the tweet proclaiming that Andrew Tate and Tristan are innocent below:

Despite what the tweet claims, there is no evidence to suggest that the Tate brothers have beaten their case in Romania. In fact, they returned to the country earlier this year after a brief stint in the United States so that the trial could proceed.

