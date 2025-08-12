Candace Owens slams Nick Fuentes for claiming she is co-ordinating with Elon Musk to “attack” him, calls streamer “a sheltered theatre kid”

  • home icon
By Diana George
Published Aug 12, 2025 11:23 GMT
Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes (Image via Getty)
The feud between conservative commentator Candace Owens and far-right influencer Nick Fuentes escalated this week after Fuentes accused Owens and billionaire Elon Musk of collaborating in a "coordinated attack" against him. Owens dismissed the claim, mocking Fuentes as "a sheltered theatre kid" who "cries and lies pathologically."

Tensions between Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes began after Owens' interview with the streamer in July 2025. During an appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show on August 1, Owens said she thought the filming "went great," but after the video was posted, Fuentes called her in anger, cursing at her.

“I genuinely don’t know what triggered him,” she explained. “The rage that was coming out of him was just weird, and I don’t know why he did that. I don’t know why he did a 180.”
On July 15, Fuentes posted a video on Rumble calling the interview a "FAILED Hit Job" and claiming he avoids working with women in politics because they "gaslight" him. His reaction sparked questions about his temperament, with Owens attributing his behavior to "little boy insecurity."

Amid the personal attacks, Nick Fuentes’ past comments about the January 6 Capitol riot resurfaced. In November 2023, he had urged protesters to "break down the barriers and disregard the police," prompting questions over why he hasn’t faced legal consequences.

On August 11, X user @Nero claimed Fuentes had not been charged because he was an FBI informant, a claim Fuentes denied. Elon Musk replied to the post with "Hmm," which raised further questions.

Fuentes then alleged that Owens and Elon Musk were part of a "full-blown coordinated attack" against him. Owens laughed off the assertion, writing on X,

"LMAO Here we go again, guys. Nick talks trash about literally everyone claiming they are frauds, but when the very people he speaks about reply to him, he says it’s some high-level coordinated attack. Me coordinating with Elon Musk? LOL. Have you watched even a minute of my content?" Owens stated. "I maintain, Nick Fuentes is a sheltered theatre kid who cries and lies pathologically."
Nick Fuentes plans Rumble response to recent criticism from Owens, Carlson

Candace Owens also cited Fuentes’ past conspiracies, including a past accusation that she was "working with Russia."

"Tonight he’ll say “DEFEND ME! THEY ARE TRYING TO KILL ME”. Meanwhile, I’m being sued by the President of France, the Tate brothers are *actually* facing a coordinated, multi-state level attack from various countries—and none of us cry victimhood," Owens wrote.
During her interview with Tucker Carlson, the host told Owens that Fuentes was "this child, this weird little gay kid in his basement" (Fuentes has never publicly come out as gay). Carlson made the comment while defending far-right figure Joe Kent amid his own feud with Fuentes.

Meanwhile, Nick Fuentes announced on X that he would address all the claims against him in a Rumble stream on August 11, 2025.

