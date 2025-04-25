"He can get away with it he's Black" — Nick Fuentes discusses his meeting with Kanye on the Twins Pod podcast

In a recent trailer for the latest episode of the Twins Pod podcast, American far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes discussed his meeting with Kanye West and remarks made by the rapper during their encounter. In the two-minute 40-second teaser, released on X on April 23, 2025, the Hodgetwins are joined by Nick Fuentes for the second time, following his initial appearance in 2024.

During the teaser, one of the twins asked Nick about his relationship with rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West).

"You was with Kanye, y'all still pretty close?" he asked.

He referenced a now-deleted video posted in March 2025 through Ye's X account.

Nick Fuentes shared that he is still in contact with West. However, he conveyed that after they shot the video, he was concerned about how he might be perceived in public.

"Am I gonna be in a swastika t-shirt and a klan robe? I'm like, what's that gonna do for my image?" Nick questioned.

He further remarked on Kanye, stating:

"He can get away with it, he is black. If I'm in a swastika shirt, I'm never gonna live that down."

In a video posted in March 2025, the 47-year-old rapper appeared to wear a diamond-studded n*zi symbol pendant on his chest with Nick standing beside him. West commented:

“Yo, you know I’m here with my white supremacist homeboy Nick."

Nick Fuentes jokingly remarked:

“We back.”

Further in the Twin Pod podcast teaser, Nick Fuentes is seen discussing various political matters, including Donald Trump, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and more.

Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic statements

Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 (Image via Getty)

The Runaway singer has made several antisemitic responses in the recent past as well. In February 2025, he listed a T-shirt with a swastika on sale in his online shop. The T-shirt was listed for sale on his fashion brand Yeezy's website, under the product line "HH-01," which is assumed to be code for "H*il Hitler". This caused public outrage and led to his talent agency dropping him, as per The Guardian.

Despite this, Kanye wrote many antisemitic posts on X, including:

“I’m a N*zi … I love Hitler”.

Another tweet posted in February read:

"I’m going to normalize talking about hitler they way talking about killing n*ggas has been normalized."

In another tweet, the rapper wrote:

"Hitler was sooooo fresh."

On February 11, 2025, a former staff member of West's company filed a lawsuit against him in Los Angeles for wrongful termination, as well as gender and religious discrimination.

The plaintiff alleged numerous incidents in the complaint, including one in which she got fired after receiving a message from Ye that read, "Hail [sic] Hitler." Another alleged text message stated, "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler," the same outlet noted.

Over the same weekend, X allowed antisemitic slurs to remain on its site but later intervened when Kanye West began posting links to adult videos on his account.

Additionally, there was another lawsuit aimed at West's Donda Academy. Ye was accused of allegedly creating a hostile environment, making antisemitic remarks, and referring to the Holocaust as "fake" while calling Hitler "great," as reported by Salon.

Ye's antisemitic and controversial comments have escalated significantly in the past year. These remarks have led to several consequences, including being banned multiple times from social media platforms, the loss of business partnerships, and other legal challenges.

