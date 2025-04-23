"A hateful clown"- Perez Hilton reacts as Kanye West claims Elon Musk, Jay-Z, and others are allegedly letting Kim Kardashian take his kids away

Media personality Perez Hilton recently reacted to Kanye West's claims against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. On April 22, 2025, Kanye West took to X to accuse several celebrities, including Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Jay-Z, of "letting Kim take [his] kids".

Ad

On April 22, Perez Hilton posted a video on his YouTube channel "exposing" West, claiming he was allegedly lying in his X posts. Hilton read out the series of posts Kanye had made, before ending his video saying,

"You're such a clown. A hateful clown. Dangerous."

Meanwhile, Ye posted on X:

"Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihana Rocky included Trump Elon. Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time Y'all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kanye West's X posts explored

Kanye West accused celebrities such as Rihanna and Jay-Z of allowing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to "take away" his children from him. The couple shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

On Tuesday, Kanye West took to X to express his disappointment and frustration over his "celebrity family" allowing him to be apart from his children, allegedly.

"As celebrities We are a family in a way. We are all in the same boat. It cuts me to my core that my kids are being indoctrinated to serve ideals to black people And all these f***ing celebrities just get the popcorn. You guys can make a difference. I’m f***ing shaking typing this. I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f***ing red hat. That’s when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital"

Ad

This was posted in the wake of a shocking admission Kanye West made on April 21. West posted on X that he had engaged in a s*xual relationship with his cousin till he was 14 years old.

The rapper divulged the story behind his new song COUSINS, stating that his cousin, who is currently in prison for murder, acted out what they saw in "dirty magazines".

Ye at 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience (Image via Getty)

Ye also expressed his guilt over showing his cousin the magazines when the latter was 6, which, according to Kanye, initiated the s*xual relationship.

Ad

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw [....] My name is Ye and I s*cked my cousins d**k till I was 14."

Ad

The rapper also made several other controversial posts and claimed that he had not seen his son Saint this year.

Ye at Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox (Image via Getty)

However, Perez Hilton debunked this claim in his YouTube video, stating that there were paparazzi pictures of Kanye West with his three youngest children in Japan in January 2025. Perez stated:

Ad

"Well, it must be all the nitrous that Kanye is inhaling because there are paparazzi pictures of Kanye and Saint from January. They were in Japan together, shopping. He probably forgot that."

Kanye West announced on X that he changed the name of his upcoming album from WW3 to Cuck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More