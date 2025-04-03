"We watch the news, we read the papers"- Rumble streamer Nick Fuentes claims he doesn't want to live around "black people" in latest video

During the April 2 episode of his America First podcast, Nick Fuentes said that he did not want to live around Black people, alleging them of committing violent crimes. The following day, on April 3, X user KaiserRev shared a clip from the 26-year-old podcaster's Rumble stream, where the latter made his statement.

Ad

"And I will tell you this as plainly as possible—I don’t wanna live around Black people, I just don’t," Fuentes said.

Fuentes added how it would be "irresponsible" of him if he had a "wife and kids" to live near "Black people". Elaborating on the reasoning behind his statement, Fuentes claimed that his ideas were not generic racial assumptions, but based on information garnered from newspapers and news reports.

Ad

Trending

"We watch the news, we read the papers," Nick Fuentes remarked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the April 2 podcast episode, Nick Fuentes elaborated on the various crimes he believed the Black community committed and how living around them, despite knowing these facts, made him "nervous," triggering his “survival instinct."

He gave an example of traveling in downtown Chicago, and how he "gotta look out for" miscreants who might hijack his car. Fuentes further added how these crimes went beyond theft and "carjacking" to include murder.

"When you’re worried about catching a stray bullet, or who’s gonna pull up on the side of the road, shove a rifle in your face, and steal your iPhone or shoot you point-blank, execution-style, in Lincoln Park," he added.

Ad

During his video, Fuentes further shared his opinion of "Black people" whom he held responsible for urban crimes, and stated that as a white man, it was dangerous for him to live around them.

"We know who’s doing it. I don’t wanna live near them... They make me nervous, and that’s a survival instinct," Nick Fuentes exclaimed.

Nick Fuentes showed support for Kanye West's anti-Jewish views

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA (image via Getty)

Apart from his racial prejudice, Nick Fuentes is also a self-proclaimed antisemite and has often associated with other celebrities who preach anti-Jewish views, like Kanye West.

Ad

Previously, on February 8, 2025, Fuentes showed support for West by calling out Kai Cenat for backing out of a possible collaboration with the rapper.

“And then Ye actually does some GOAT sh*t, and he goes, 'Oh my god, it's GGs. I can't do a collab with him now.' C**n, f**king c**n. It's disgusting. That's straight up, seriously, talk about Uncle Tom. His Jewish managers wouldn't let him do it, f**king pathetic," Fuentes remarked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This happened after Kanye West made an antisemitic post on X, and Cenat, who had previously shared that he wanted to collaborate with Kanye West, stated that he had changed his mind during his February 7, 2025 Twitch stream.

According to a jns.org article, dated March 19, 2025, in a now-deleted post, rapper Kanye West also posted a video to X while wearing a large diamond hooked cross. Beside him stood Nick Fuentes, smiling and posing for the video.

Ad

"Yo, you know I’m here with my white supremacist homeboy Nick," Kanye announced while introducing Fuentes.

Although Fuentes is a popular streamer, his YouTube and Twitch accounts have been suspended for violating company policies. Despite being banned from mainstream platforms, Fuentes continues to broadcast on alt-tech platforms like Cozy.tv and Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback