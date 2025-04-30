"It's a no-win situation"— Nick Fuentes opens up about "what White people are feeling" in light of Austin Metcalf's murder

Live-streamer and political pundit Nick Fuentes has recently shared his response to Austin Metcalf’s murder, which happened earlier this month. Notably, the latter was 17 years old and was reportedly stabbed at the David Kuykendall Stadium during a championship track meeting, as per The Independent.

Ad

While appearing for an interview on the Twins Pod podcast on April 26, 2025, Nick opened up on the feelings of white people after Metcalf’s death. A video of Nick’s reaction was also shared through the podcast’s official handle on X on Tuesday, April 29. In the viral clip, Fuentes was heard addressing Austin Metcalf’s murder by saying:

“When something like that happens, these, like, interracial killings, the only thing you’re allowed to say as a white person is, “Well, if the shoe were on the other foot, there would be outrage.” You know, that’s the only thing you’re allowed to say.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick alleged that the situation would have been different if the same thing had happened with a personality like George Floyd. Fuentes mentioned that people would have organized a march or started riots in that situation. He then referred to Austin and stated:

“When a white kid is killed, no one does anything. That’s really not saying It really just says, well, there’s a double standard on race. But it doesn’t really express, in my opinion, what white people are feeling. What white people are feeling is, why are we putting up with this stuff? We live in America. It’s 21st century. We don’t wanna deal with these problems.”

Ad

Fuentes continued and alleged that certain issues are being created by the “young black adolescents”, and he even mentioned on his show, after Austin Metcalf’s death, that he did not want to stay among Black people. Nick also stated the reason for doing the same and addressed the situation of a white person by saying:

“You’re walking down the street at night and you look over your shoulder. If you cross the street, and it’s a good black person, you’re racist. If you don’t cross the street, and they’re a predator, you’re dead. It’s no-win situation.”

Ad

Austin Metcalf murder: Stabbing, arrest, and other details explained

Austin Metcalf was allegedly stabbed on the morning of April 2, 2025, after a dispute with another male student, as reported by The Independent. He was taken to the hospital but later died. The reason for the dispute is still unknown.

Police arrested a student named Karmelo Anthony for murder, and Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, reportedly saw the stabbing happen.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Austin’s father, Jeff, also spoke to NBC News, saying that Hunter tried to stop his brother’s bleeding. In addition, Jeff opened up on everything that he reportedly witnessed on reaching the place after the incident and said:

“I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell – they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital.”

Ad

Around 13 days after being arrested, Karmelo was released from prison after being held in the Collin County jail. According to CBS News, the release came under certain conditions, including the installation of an ankle monitor, living under adult supervision at the house of his parents, avoiding contact with classmates, and complete restriction on the use of social media.

Expand Tweet

The Independent stated that Austin Metcalf was a student of the Frisco Memorial High School and was a member of the school’s football teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More