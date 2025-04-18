Who is Dominique Alexander? Melanie King brands him an "absolute degenerate" as Austin Metcalf's father is asked to leave a Karmelo Anthony conference

On April 18, 2025, following the tragic stabbing of 17-year-old track runner Austin Metcalf, YouTuber Melanie King slammed Dominique Alexander, the official representative of the accused teen murderer, calling him an "absolute degenerate".

Dominique Alexander is the president and CEO of Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas-based social justice organization, as reported by their official website.

On Thursday, a press conference was scheduled at Next Generation Action Network in Dallas by the supporters of the alleged killer, Karmelo Anthony. However, it was delayed due to an unexpected intrusion by Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Jeff Metcalf was evicted from the venue when police were called to the scene. According to TMZ, activist Dominique Alexander called his behaviour "inappropriate" and a "disrespect to the dignity of his son."

According to New York Post, over the years, the Next Generation Action Network CEO has been charged with multiple felonies, including forgery, theft, assault, and child abuse.

YouTuber Melanie King criticized Alexander for his duality and his misconduct towards the victim's father, stating:

"Okay, he is a minister with that criminal history, and this is why I say like we got to do better, especially in the black community, propping up people like this, and especially with a case that's this serious, it just invalidates everything."

Melanie King continued:

"And especially when you hear what he had to say, and then doing this to the father of the victim, his dead son, and you're kicking him out. Outrageous."

What happened to Austin Metcalf?

According to the Frisco Police Department, on April 2, 2025, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was tragically stabbed to death by another 17-year-old, Karmelo Anthony, following a heated argument over a reserved area.

The incident occurred around 10 am at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, during an interschool championship event.

Austin Metcalf was a track runner and a high school student at Frisco Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas. Following the incident, he was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Following the stabbing of Austin Metcalf, a GoFundMe campaign was created to help support his family. According to Spectrum News 1, the campaign has raised over $350,000.

Austin Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, who was present at the time of the stabbing, opened up about their close bond in an interview with WFFA on April 3, 2025, stating:

"Our relationship is really the tightest I've ever seen between two human beings. We did everything together, cleaned the dishes together, did yard work together, sports, you name anything in the world, it's always us too. He does a lot of big brother stuff around. He's always on my back, even if I'm in the wrong, He'll always take my side no matter what."

As per an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC DFW, Karmelo Anthony reportedly told the police, "I'm not alleged, I did it." According to Spectrum News 1, his initial bail, which was set at $1,000,000, has been reduced to $250,000, and the 17-year-old alleged murderer was released from jail on Monday.

