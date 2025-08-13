What is Candace Owens' net worth? Podcaster addresses 9-digit fortune & real estate portfolio rumors amid legal drama with the Macrons

Podcaster Candace Owens addressed her nine-digit fortune and an expansive real estate portfolio amid her legal battle against the Macrons. On August 13, 2025, Owens reposted a tweet, originally posted by X user Nathan Livingstone (@TheMilkBarTV).

In his post, Nathan shared a clip from Owens' Candace podcast episode from August 12, 2025. Referring to Owens' comments in that episode, he alleged:

"Candace Owens is SHILLING T-SHIRTS to raise funds for the Macron lawsuit. Complaining the lawsuit could ultimately cost $5 million: "we do not have that money just laying around." Candace Owens has continually claimed the Macrons are attempting to ‘impoverish’ her. Candace & her husband have an estimated combined wealth upwards of $250 million,"

Nathan Livingstone details Candace Owens's real estate portfolio ( Image via X/@TheMilkBarTV)

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Candace Owens has a net worth of $5 million. The X user alleged that Owens and her husband have a combined estimated net worth of around $250 million. He further claimed that both Owens and her husband also had additional estate holdings worth over $50 million. However, Owens refuted the user's claim in her reply, asking for sources.

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO Can you please list your source? Because I swear I only own one home in Tennessee. I feel like I just found out that I’m a long-lost Princess. Please say this is true. LMAO

Further, Nathan had also alleged that Owens owned property in London, Tennessee, Malibu, Austin, Stanford, Colorado Springs, and Nebraska, as well as multiple estates in France, Belgium, Morocco, and Germany.

Candace Owens, however, denied these assertions in her repost, adding that she had "never even been to Belgium, Morocco, or Nebraska." She further joked that if she truly owned property there, she would gladly move her family in.

"I’ve never even been to Belgium, Morocco, or Nebraska. To find out that I actually own territory there is a most wonderful surprise. Please Nathan, drop the addresses so I can pack up my darling children straight away," she said.

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO I’ve never even been to Belgium, Morocco or Nebraska. To find out that I actually own territory there is a most wonderful surprise. Please Nathan, drop the addresses so I can pack up my darling children straight away.

However, it is worth noting that Owens' husband, George Farmer, is a prominent British-American businessman who is the former chairman of Turning Point UK and the former CEO of Parler and its parent company, Parlement Technologies. His father, Michael Farmer, was a former Treasurer of the UK Conservative Party and a life peer in the House of Lords.

Further, educated at Oxford University, George Farmer was a member of the Bullingdon Club, a private all-male club known for its wealthy members, as per The Independent. Additionally, some sources have alleged that Farmer's net worth is well above $100 million. However, this estimate is not officially confirmed.

The Macrons hired private investigators before suing Candace Owens

From L to R, Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron, and Candace Owens (Image via Getty Images)

A Financial Times report dated August 11, 2025, stated that the Macrons had hired a private investigator to look into podcaster Candace Owens before suing her over her claims against the couple.

According to the Financial Times, the decision to commission the research showed how seriously the Macrons were taking their legal battle against the online influencer.

The investigation was carried out by Manhattan-based Nardello & Co., which compiled information on Owens' political ties and public statements. Investigators documented her connections to far-right figures in France, Britain, and the US.

Dan Nardello, the firm's executive chair and a former New York federal prosecutor, told Financial Times that the Macrons have filed this lawsuit “with the full knowledge of who Owens is aligned with.”

At the center of the dispute were Owens’ claims about Brigitte Macron.

In early 2024, Owens reignited an old internet conspiracy, publicly claiming she was certain Brigitte Macron had been born a man. On March 12, 2024, she posted on X:

"I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying."

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO This episode is blowing up so I just want to say—After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as

She later doubled down, launching an eight-part podcast series in February 2025 titled "Becoming Brigitte." In the first episode, released on February 21, 2025, Owens claimed that Brigitte Macron was born as a man named "Jean-Michel Trogneux."

The Macrons’ suit, filed in Delaware Superior Court on July 23, 2025, accused Owens of orchestrating a year-long smear campaign built on what they described as "outlandish, defamatory and far-fetched fictions."

Their attorney, Tom Clare of defamation law firm Clare Locke, told Financial Times that hiring investigators was partly to understand why a conservative commentator had targeted the couple, and also to give jurors context about the source of the claims.

A spokesperson for Nardello & Co. told The New York Post:

"We were engaged to provide factual support to the Macrons’ defamation claims… We documented Owens’ multitude of defamatory statements. Further, we uncovered her ties to the far right in France and elsewhere. Our work is ongoing."

The New York Post report further detailed that the investigation into Owens also examined her political evolution, from the start of her career to where she was now. Investigators also traced the origins of the Brigitte Macron rumor to a Spanish blogger in 2017.

According to them, following the release of her podcast series on the Macrons, Russian state-controlled media outlets, including Tsargrad, led by Vladimir Putin ally Konstantin Malofeev, began reporting on the claims Owens made.

Investigators also found that Russia’s RT network had covered Owens more than 30 times since 2018. However, no direct ties between Owens and Russian officials were uncovered.

So far, the Macrons have not made any other public statements regarding Owens or the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Owens continues to be active on her podcast and has doubled down on her claims. As per Reuters, she also said that the lawsuit was an "obvious and desperate public relations strategy" against her.

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More