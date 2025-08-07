Why did Candace Owens delete her tweet? Podcaster mocks Megyn Kelly for not watching her Brigitte Macron series before addressing it on her show

Podcaster Candace Owens called out Megyn Kelly for addressing her podcast series on Brigitte Macron without watching the show. The multi-part series, Becoming Brigitte, released by Owens, centered on the conspiracy theory that Brigitte Macron was born a man, Jean-Michel Trogneux.

In the August 6, 2025, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly addressed Owens’ controversial series. She openly admitted that she had not watched the podcast herself and was relying on her producers’ assessment. According to her, the team found it “disjointed” and “hard to follow at times,” and felt that it veered into conspiracy territory.

Candace Owens initially responded by posting a tweet criticizing Megyn Kelly. However, she later deleted the post. On August 7, 2025, Owens explained her decision to delete her tweet, admitting that her earlier criticism was misdirected.

She clarified that her frustration was less about Kelly personally and more about the broader way mainstream media had handled coverage of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.

"Deleting an earlier tweet about @megynkelly. Not fair for me to snipe at her because I’m frustrated with the mainstream media when it comes to covering the Macrons," Candace Owens wrote.

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO Deleting an earlier tweet about @megynkelly. Not fair for me to snipe at her because I’m frustrated with the mainstream media when it comes to covering the Macrons. Also not fair to expect someone to watch 5 hours of a series to prepare for a legal segment of their show.

Owens further acknowledged that it was unreasonable of her to expect Kelly to consume the full series before discussing it on air.

"Also, not fair to expect someone to watch 5 hours of a series to prepare for a legal segment of their show," Candace Owens added.

Megyn Kelly weighs in on Candace Owens’ defamation lawsuit over claims about Brigitte Macron

On August 6, 2025, an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly addressed the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron against Candace Owens.

On July 23, a lawsuit was filed in Delaware Superior Court by defamation lawyer Tom Clare, accusing Candace Owens of defaming Brigitte Macron. The case includes 22 counts, focusing on Owens’ repeated claims that Brigitte is a transgender woman born as Jean-Michel Trogneux.

The complaint cites Owens’ March 2025 YouTube video titled “Is France’s First Lady a Man?”, her six-part Becoming Brigitte series, and other online content. Clare described it as a “relentless year-long campaign of defamation against the Macrons.”

Speaking to CNN, Clare had emphasized that the lawsuit was a “last resort." Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron had spent nearly a year asking Owens to stop making the claims before pursuing legal action.

State Visit By The President Of The French Republic - Day One - Source: Getty

On her show, Megyn Kelly was joined by MK True Crime commentators Arthur Aidala and Mark Eiglarsh, who analyzed the legal dynamics of the defamation case against Candace Owens. They also discussed whether the Macrons, as public figures, would be able to meet the high standards of proof required for a defamation victory in U.S. courts.

Kelly admitted she hadn’t watched Owens’ full video series. But she stated that Owens genuinely believed in claims about Brigitte Macron that she was promoting.

That belief, she noted, could make the Macrons’ case harder to prove, particularly when it came to establishing actual malice, a legal standard requiring that Owens either knew her claims were false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

"What they are going to have to prove is that Candace knew it was false or recklessly disregarded that it appeared to be false…And I will say this in her defense: I believe she is a true believer," Kelly said.

Aidala pointed out that while Owens had been previously warned, the burden remained on the plaintiffs to prove she ignored those warnings in bad faith. He noted that Owens had been “put on notice…months ago” but continued to speak publicly on the matter. In his view, this suggested that Owens felt confident in her reasoning, possibly believing she had evidence to support her position.

Eiglarsh, meanwhile, argued that Candace Owens could be “so close to the line, if not over it,” due to the way she framed her content. While offhand comments or offensive opinions may be protected speech, the legal issue arose when a person issued a clear statement and then tried to construct a theory to justify it.

He explained that in defamation law:

"It’s one thing to just say someone looks like a man. That’s… offensive but protected. It’s another thing to say, ‘Maybe this happened, maybe that happened.’ But she is coming out with a statement and then trying to come up with some theory to back it up."

He added that while Owens’ theories did not need to be factually correct, they must not show a reckless disregard for the truth. He further added that if she had "theories" to back up her claims, then it was okay. But if the claims were the "best she’s got", then her case would be "completely half cocked, pun intended."

Megyn Kelly also highlighted what could be Owens’ best-case legal strategy. She noted that Owens could potentially argue her statements against Brigitte Macron were true and that the Macrons were attempting to hide the truth to avoid public embarrassment.

"The best-case scenario for Candace is [her claims are] true and these people are lying about it because they don’t want to be humiliated," Kelly said.

Still, Kelly admitted that Candace Owens could face an uphill battle, particularly given where the lawsuit was filed. After consulting with several defamation attorneys, she concluded that the choice of Delaware Federal Court as the jurisdiction could significantly favor the Macrons.

"I’ve spoken to a bunch of defamation attorneys and most of them say this is not ideal for her…But there will be a question about whether the Macrons want to see this thing through to trial," Megyn Kelly added.

Candace Owens is currently focused on her YouTube podcast. A representative for her accused the Macrons of trying to "bully journalists" and said she won't back down from her claims.

So far, France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron hasn’t publicly responded to the lawsuit or Owens’ comments. On the other hand, Megyn Kelly hosts The Megyn Kelly Show, a daily talk show and podcast. It airs on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel and is also available on YouTube.

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More