"Trump level resilience" — Internet reacts to Candace Owens retweeting a picture of Tiphaine Auzière passed off as young Brigitte Macron

Recently, Candace Owens took the internet by storm after she retweeted a picture of Tiphaine Auzière that had been passed off as a photo of Brigitte Macron in her youth. On July 30, 2025, Owens retweeted the original post by X (formerly Twitter) user @PiperK with a screenshot from Tiphaine Auzière's Facebook page.She captioned the tweet:&quot;It would be a gift to the world if you guys could stop trying to pass off photos of Tiphaine Auzière as Brigitte&quot;Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife had filed a defamation lawsuit in the United States. They claimed that Candace Owens had been leading a defamation campaign against them and claiming that First Lady Brigitte Macron was a man.Referencing this lawsuit and the potential financial burden it could pose on Owens, X user PiperK shared a black-and-white picture of Tiphaine Auzière on July 24, 2025, with the caption:&quot;It would be a gift to the world if Brigitte Macron could bankrupt Candace Owens forever.&quot;When Owens retweeted Tiphaine Auzière's picture that was being passed off as a photo of young Brigitte Macron, netizens flooded the comment section of her post with their reactions. One X user even mentioned US President Donald Trump, drawing a comparison between his persistence and Owens' determination to prove her point.&quot;Candace Owens has Trump level resilience. She is a force of nature,&quot; the user wrote.Many X users in the comment section supported Candace Owens, with some referencing her previous claims about First Lady Brigitte Macron being a man.&quot;I didn't take Candace seriously on this bridgette macron is a man gist. However, it's getting super weird that that this woman has no pictures of her in her youth. She's clearly hiding her past, for what reason?&quot; one X user remarked.&quot;I stand with Candace! His wife is a dude until proven otherwise,&quot; a netizen commented.&quot;Everybody knows it' s Tiphaine's photo. She's Brigitte's daughter,&quot; another X user pointed out.However, some X users criticized the podcaster and called her out for alleging that the First Lady of France was a man.&quot;Does anybody understand why Candace cares so much about whether or not Brigitte Macron was born a male? Why is this so important to her,&quot; one user commented.&quot;Funny how you have this axe to grind with the French President's wife, as if you're working on behalf of a rival government,&quot; a netizen wrote.&quot;When the Macrons discredit you in front of the world, I'll be laughing,&quot; an X user remarked.What else do we know about Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens?Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron (Image via Getty Images)On July 23, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron filed a 22-count lawsuit in Delaware Superior Court against media personality Candace Owens.According to CNN, the suit accused Owens of orchestrating a &quot;relentless&quot; year-long smear campaign built on conspiracy theories, centered around false claims regarding Brigitte Macron's gender identity.This had initially stemmed from Candace Owens' public revival of an old internet conspiracy theory in early 2024. In a now-viral post made on X on March 12, 2024, Owens declared:&quot;I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment. I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications here are terrifying. I do not intend to let up on this story and I am calling on other journalists to look into this explosive story and report accordingly.&quot;In February 2025, Owens further escalated her claims by launching a podcast series titled Becoming Brigitte. Here, she claimed that First Lady Brigitte Macron was born a man named &quot;Jean-Michel Trogneux&quot; in the first episode.According to a CBS News report dated July 23, 2025, in response to Candace Owens' actions, the Macrons filed the complaint seeking an unspecified amount of damages for the allegedly baseless allegations shared through her show. The lawsuit claimed:&quot;These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them. Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame.&quot;As per the lawsuit, Owens ignored three formal retraction requests sent between December 2024 and July 1, 2025, and continued to peddle what the Macrons termed &quot;outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions&quot; about them. Therefore, legal action had been their last resort against her.In response to the Macrons' lawsuit, a spokesperson for Owens defended her stance. He explained that Owens wouldn't be &quot;shutting up.&quot;&quot;This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist. Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission,&quot; the spokesperson said.More about Tiphaine AuzièreTiphaine Auzière (Image via Getty Images)Tiphaine Auzière is the youngest of First Lady Brigitte Macron's three children with the late banker André-Louis Auzière. She was born in 1984 and studied literature before shifting her focus to law. She later earned a Master's degree in labor law from the Sorbonne University in Paris.In 2009, she joined the Paris Bar and began working as a lawyer, focusing on defending employees in complex workplace disputes. In 2018, she opened her own law firm, Challenges Avocats, in Boulogne-sur-Mer. Through the firm, she continued to advocate for fair access to justice for all.Tiphaine Auzière has also been active in politics. Since 2017, she has supported her stepfather, Emmanuel Macron's presidential campaign, helping him structure the LREM movement in the Pas-de-Calais region. While keeping a low profile, she has also taken on a political role as a substitute for a local candidate.Beyond law and politics, Tiphaine Auzière became a familiar face on television. She works as a legal columnist on Touche pas à mon poste, a popular show on C8 hosted by Cyril Hanouna. On the show, she explains complex and sensitive legal topics, like juvenile justice.She was previously married to gastroenterologist Antoine Choteau. However, their relationship ended in 2025. She has two children with him, named Élise and Aurèle.Tiphaine Auzière released her first book, Assises, in March 2024. It is a gripping courtroom drama exploring the complex intersection of domestic violence and the law.First Lady Brigitte Macron has not issued any public statement addressing the lawsuit or Candace Owens' remarks.