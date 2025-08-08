"The one thing you can't operate on": Candace Owens reacts to viral Brigitte Macron video showing allegedly "very large" body part for a "madame"

Candace Owens recently shared her reaction to a video featuring Brigitte Macron, commenting on the size of the First Lady’s right hand. Notably, Brigitte and her husband, Emmanuel Macron, filed a lawsuit against Owens on July 23, 2025, for making false claims that Brigitte was a man.

The political commentator posted a video on her YouTube channel on August 8, 2025, initially speaking on another topic before shifting her focus to Brigitte Macron. Owens said she had recently watched a video of Brigitte and went on to describe it in detail:

“The size of Brigitte’s hands. I, and again, I’m not trying to be mean guys. We’re just taking a look at everything. The sheer size of Brigitte’s hands, the one thing you can’t operate on, right? You can’t, you can’t just be like, I’m going to go in and get new feet or new hands.”

Candace Owens remarked that even if someone managed to get a new hand or foot, it wouldn’t function normally. She then played a video, saying that it is from Instagram.

The clip showed Brigitte with Emmanuel as they walked toward the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, and his wife, Victoria. Owens said that viewers would notice something when Brigitte was standing, and as Macron posed for a photo in the video, the podcaster said:

“Right there. Look at the size of that hand. That is a very large hand. That’s, that is, I’m going to put that right there. That is a very large hand for a madame.”

Emmanuel Macron had originally shared a few posts on Instagram, showing moments from his meeting with Keir Starmer. While Owens’ YouTube video is currently trending, Brigitte and Emmanuel have not issued a public response.

Candace Owens makes a bet with Piers Morgan while discussing Brigitte Macron

As mentioned, Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron filed a lawsuit against Candace Owens last month. According to People magazine, the couple is seeking damages alongside a trial for the false claims made by Candace about Brigitte since March of last year.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens and Piers Morgan discussed the legal issue in an episode of Morgan's show Uncensored, which aired on August 5, 2025. Owens did not stop claiming that Brigitte was a man, prompting Piers to immediately challenge her to a bet.

“I bet you $150,000 that you were wrong and that she’s a woman. On X, when we discussed this further, I doubled it, this is for charity, to $300,000. You haven’t accepted that yet. So right now, $300,000 to charity, I say she’s a woman. Are you prepared to take that bet?” Piers asked Candace.

Owens replied that she was ready for the bet, adding that she believes her claims are true. The media personality also questioned whether she would accept that her claims were similar to bullying a woman if her claims turned out to be false. Candace Owens responded:

“I was not interested in being a crusader against this. I went to them and said, ‘If you answer these questions, we will not run the series.’ I am only interested in the truth.”

Candace Owens first made the allegation in a post on X in March of last year, claiming that Brigitte Macron was a man and stating she was willing to stake her “professional reputation” to prove she was telling the truth. The lawsuit also addresses Owens' podcast series Becoming Brigitte, alleging she used the claims to promote her platform and generate profit.

In response, Owens' spokesperson told People magazine that the lawsuit was an attack on the “First Amendment rights” of a journalist, adding that she would continue speaking out despite the legal issues.

