Candace Owens slams Megyn Kelly as an "unwitting defender" of "p*dophiles" over comments on her viral Brigitte Macron series

Recently, Candace Owens slammed fellow conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly, who questioned Owens' theory about the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron's, gender.Owens has repeatedly made claims about First Lady Brigitte Macron's gender, claiming she was &quot;born a man&quot; named Jean-Michel Trogneux. This started on March 12, 2024, when Owens tweeted that she would &quot;stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.&quot; She later expanded on these claims in a multi-part podcast series titled Becoming Brigitte.Reviewing her series, in the August 6 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly stated that she believed Candace Owens' remarks about First Lady Brigitte Macron &quot;could be wrong.&quot; She also admitted that she hadn't watched the series herself, but said her producers described it as &quot;disjointed&quot; and &quot;hard to follow at times,&quot; noting that it came across as a conspiracy.Reacting to Kelly's remarks, Candace Owens took to X the same day, criticizing her for discussing her series without having watched it or including clips from it. She wrote:&quot;Discussing a series while consciously choosing not to show even one minute from that series while also admitting that you never watched it makes you a coward at best.&quot;Candace Owens @RealCandaceOLINKDiscussing a series while consciously choosing not to show even one minute from that series while also admitting that you never watched it makes you a coward at best. At worst, an unwitting defender of an orbit of pedophiles.Candace Owens also accused Kelly of being an &quot;unwitting defender of an orbit of p*dophiles,&quot; a comment seemingly linked to the Macrons' relationship, which began when he was 15 years old and she was 39.Owens had previously commented on their relationship during the August 2 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show.&quot;What you have is a couple that is willfully getting away with, at best, like molestation, s*xual perversion, deviance,&quot; she said.Meanwhile, in a subsequent X post, accompanied by a screen recording of the comments section from Kelly's August 6 video, Owens slammed Kelly for &quot;consistently&quot; being on the &quot;wrong side of every issue,&quot; accusing her of believing &quot;she's smarter than her audience,&quot; when in reality, she wasn't.Candace Owens wrote:&quot;From transgenderism to Covid, [Megyn Kelly] has consistently been on the wrong side of every issue. She thinks she's smarter than her audience but she isn't. She is being destroyed in her own comment section for trying to do a hit piece on me in defense of Brigitte Macron.&quot;&quot;So that doesn't really jive&quot; - Megyn Kelly on Candace Owens' claims about First Lady Brigitte MacronDuring the August 6 The Megyn Kelly Show episode, host Megyn Kelly expressed skepticism about Candace Owens' theory that First Lady Brigitte Macron was actually her brother Jean-Michel Trogneux. Kelly noted that the First Lady's brother had been spotted at the President of France's swearing-in ceremonies.&quot;So, like the brother who she's claiming has assumed Brigitte's identity because he was so dying to be trans is alive and well... He took over the family's chocolate confectioner business. And so that doesn't really jive,&quot; Kelly stated.Meanwhile, Candace Owens presented a hypothetical story supporting her claims that First Lady Brigitte Macron was actually her brother.In the July 30 episode of Candace, Owens claimed that Brigitte (née Trogneux) had her identity assumed by her brother Jean-Michel in the 1980s. She claimed that at the time, Jean-Michel was already living as a woman named Veronique, and suggested that the real Brigitte may have died of sickness, with her &quot;dying wish&quot; being to pass her identity on to her brother.&quot;And knowing that, okay, well, he's never going to be allowed to live his life authentically. He's always going to have to be hiding... and doing these sorts of things because this is just not a time where people are recognizing this transgendered identity. Well, what if she gifted her brother her identity?&quot; Candace Owens speculated.First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron (Image via Getty)According to Owens, this narrative could be true, as during that time, &quot;trans people could not become somebody else,&quot; under the law. She added that to change one's identity, a person would have had to acquire the identity of someone who was either &quot;dead or dying.&quot;&quot;It feels like to me that Brigitte Trogneux did her brother, the real Brigitte Trogneux did her brother a favor and allowed him to become her. Again, that's my theory. While we're allowed to think, that is what I would posit,&quot; Candace Owens added.On July 23, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, filed a 219-page defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens, claiming she had launched a &quot;campaign of global humiliation,&quot; as per People, magazine.