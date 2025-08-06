Jim Acosta interviews AI avatar of teenager killed in Parkland shooting, Megyn Kelly calls it "deeply disturbing and unethical" in viral backlash

American journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly recently shared her view on fellow journalist Jim Acosta’s interview with an AI-generated avatar of Joaquin Oliver. Notably, Oliver lost his life in the Parkland school shooting in the year 2018. He was 17 years old when he died.According to Variety, the interactive AI avatar of Joaquin Oliver was created by his parents. They granted the former CNN chief White House correspondent the first “interview” with the recreated version of their son. Jim Acosta reportedly interviewed the reanimated version of the Parkland victim on what would have been his twenty-fifth birthday.After the interview reportedly sparked major backlash, the media personality and the host of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly, took to X and shared her views. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, she wrote on the social media platform:“The Jim Acosta interview of a deceased teenager killed at Parkland is so deeply disturbing and unethical I hardly have the words to describe it. It is exploitative to its core. He actually says in the interview with the father afterward 'we’ve never heard from one of the kids before!'&quot;Dismissing Jim Acosta’s method of interviewing a deceased, Megyn Kelly further added:“Anyone can understand the grieving parents’ desperation to connect with their child but no journalist should exploit a deceased victim by pretending to uncover his present day feelings on any subject thru AI which is, by its very terms, artificial and unreal. Incredibly disrespectful to the deceased, no matter whether the parents - for whom all of us have nothing but sympathy - desire it.”Megyn Kelly @megynkellyLINKThe Jim Acosta interview of a deceased teenager killed at Parkland is so deeply disturbing and unethical I hardly have the words to describe it. It is exploitative to its core. He actually says in the interview with the father afterward “we’ve never heard from one of the kids before!” Anyone can understand the grieving parents’ desperation to connect with their child but no journalist should exploit a deceased victim by pretending to uncover his present day feelings on any subject thru AI which is, by its very terms, artificial and unreal. Incredibly disrespectful to the deceased, no matter whether the parents - for whom all of us have nothing but sympathy - desire it.As per reports, Joaquin Oliver was one of seventeen people who were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.Jim Acosta’s AI interview with Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver exploredAccording to Variety, the 54-year-old Jim Acosta in the interview asked the AI avatar of Oliver about his solution for gun violence. The recreated version responds:“I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard. It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding.”Meanwhile, Jim Acosta reportedly chatted with AI Oliver for five minutes. They spoke on the now-deceased Oliver’s personal life, sports, the Remember the Titans movie, and more. The American Broadcast journalist also connected with Joaquin Oliver’s father, Manuel Oliver, in the interview.The father seemingly defended the use of AI to bring Oliver back and said:“I understand that this is AI. I don’t want anyone to think that I am, in some way, trying to bring my son back. Sadly, I can’t, right? I wish I could. However, the technology is out there.”Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that this is not the first time that artificial intelligence has been put to use to bring back the victims of the Parkland shooting. Last year, parents of several victims reportedly launched a robocalling campaign called The Shotline.This campaign used the voices of six students and staff who lost their lives in the mass shooting to call members of Congress and demand action on gun reform. Notably, Joaquin Oliver’s AI voice was also used in that project.